The annual Pilgrimage for World Peace through Mary, which draws attendees to from the Diocese to the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Md., on the first Thursday of August, will take place Aug. 6 this year.

Due to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, the pilgrimage will take place at both the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and the National Shrine Grotto.

Father John Hoke, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Milton, and Father Michael Reid, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover, will lead the retreat. Participants should make their own travel arrangements and bring their own lunch.

For further information, contact Father Reid at 717-637-4625.

The first half of the event will be at the Basilica:

9:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. – Arrival

9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. – Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Mass: Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. – Adoration and Benediction

11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m. – Lunch & Gift Shop (bring your own lunch)

The second half of the pilgrimage will be celebrated at the National Shrine:

1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Travel to the National Shrine Grotto

1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. – Confessions at the Grotto / Visit the Shrine grounds

3:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m. – Chaplet of Divine Mercy at the Grotto

4:00 p.m. – Departure