“The mobile unit will offer immediate intervention, right outside the clinics,” said Becky Biter, founder of Undefeated Courage. “We will be able to meet with a woman to see what her needs are immediately, and offer a free pregnancy test and ultrasound.”

A refurbished RV that previously served as a fire and police command center, Little Bee offers an inviting and comfortable place for a woman facing an unplanned pregnancy to talk about her needs and fears with compassionate counselors.

A seating area is furnished with a feminine touch of plush pillows and cushions, alongside a beverage station offering decaf coffee or hot chocolate. A private, well-appointed bathroom with a pass-through window ensures dignity for pregnancy testing. The back of the mobile unit features a private and comfortable space for professional sonographers to perform ultrasounds, with large-screen televisions for women to see their developing baby. The mobile unit is also fitted with a 360-degree security camera, to ensure the safety of clients and personnel.

“When people tour it, they fall in love with the fact that it is warm and inviting, not cold and clinical,” Biter said. “We went to great lengths to make it feel comfortable, like you’re sitting in someone’s living room with people who love you.”

That’s exactly because the men and women of Undefeated Courage love those they counsel outside of abortion clinics, Biter said.

“We want to drive them away from abortion because we love them,” said Biter, who often talks to the women she meets about her own abortion experience.

“I love them enough that I don’t want them to go through what I did. We’re there to rescue women from the scourge of abortion. We know what it does to women and men, and it just breaks our hearts to see the self-loathing, the breaking up of families, the feeling that they’re unable to be loved. You just wish they could have a glimpse of what it causes, to keep themselves from going through with it. You want to save them from the devastation,” she said.

Turning men and women away from abortion and toward life-affirming choices starts with a conversation, Biter said.