Annual San Marziale Procession in Kulpmont Set for July 9

The 2017 San Marziale Procession will be held in Kulpmont on July 9. The historical event will once again showcase the legendary “Our Boys Band,” who have put on a truly wonderful, historic and moving performance the last couple of years. The band will play a variety of authentic Italian march music along with some traditional patriotic American songs.

The procession will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, and will begin at Holy Angels Church, 855 Scott St. The event is organized by Landscape Services, Bressi Family Foods, the Holy Name Society of Holy Angels Parish, Holy Angels Parish the Kulpmont order of the Knights of Columbus and various dedicated individuals and local businesses.

Chris Bressi, one of the organizers, stated, “It continues to be all about turn-out and involvement. Much of what we do is a numbers game. The more involvement by the community and local businesses, the bigger and better this event will continue to get for years to come. This is a community-focused event that serves an excellent cause.”

Businesses or individuals who want to be a named or anonymous sponsor can call Mr. Bressi at 570-373-9433 or Tom Letcavage of Landscape Services at 570-274-1508.

St. Marziale is the patron saint of Isca sullo Ionio, a small town in southern Italy, which was the birthplace of many Italian immigrants who came to America, eventually settling in the coal region, for a better life. According to legend, St. Marziale was the youngest of seven sons – known as the seven martyrs – of St. Felicitas and is venerated as the patron saint of Isca sullo Ionio in Calabria, Italy, and Torricella Peligna in the Abruzzo region of Italy. His feast day is July 10. During the procession, onlookers can pin money to the statue; the money will then be donated to Holy Angels Church and/or needy members of the community.

For those who participate and march, there will be wonderful food and refreshments available at the Holy Angels picnic grounds. Those who wish to walk in the procession are asked to meet at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Church.

