Archbishop Champions Efforts at Sanctity of Life Mass in Lancaster

Celebrating the Sanctity of Life Mass hosted by the Lancaster Region of the Order of Malta last month, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore told the congregation gathered for the annual Mass that pro-lifers should work for both a culture of life and a spirituality of life.

Archbishop Lori, installed as the Sixteenth Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 2012, served as principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass, held Jan. 22 at St. Joseph Church in Lancaster. He was joined at the altar by Bishop Ronald Gainer and several priests of the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The Order of Malta is a lay religious order, traditionally of military, chivalrous, noble nature. Today, Knights and Dames of the order are dedicated to Christian virtue, charity and the defense of the faith, and strive in efforts to serve the poor and the sick.

Members of the Lancaster Region of the Order of Malta, which was established in 2006, are consistently active in serving the sick on pilgrimages to Lourdes, France, and to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis. They have also offered time and talent as volunteers with St. Anne’s Retirement Community in Columbia, with the Brown Bag Lunch program at St. Anne Parish in Lancaster, and with the Saturday Soup Kitchen at the Catholic Worker House.

The annual Lourdes pilgrimage, an ongoing Defense of the Faith series featuring guest speakers, and the Sanctity of Life Mass remain steadfast spiritual activities of the Lancaster Region.

“At the heart of the charism of the Order of Malta is a profound respect for the gift of human life, especially the lives of the poor, the sick and the vulnerable,” Archbishop Lori remarked.

Embracing the God-given dignity of the poor, the sick and the vulnerable, and loving them with the charity of Christ “is a most beautiful way for us to give thanks to God for the gift of life,” he said.

He spoke of the culture of life, which “respects all human beings, whether they are healthy or sick, defenseless or able-bodied, young or old, robust or chronically ill, wealthy and productive or among the poorest of the poor,” and remarked that “The Church’s teaching on human dignity spurs us on to build a culture, an environment in which human life can flourish.”

“We need also a spirituality of life, a sense that life is not only valuable but sacred,” Archbishop Lori urged. “All of creation is good, all of it reflects God’s wisdom and love, yet each human life is made in God’s image, each person is willed into being by God, each person is loved by God, each has an inbuilt desire for God, each is called to friendship with God, each has a mission in life. Such thoughts are not peripheral to our faith but central, and should be at the heart of our daily life of prayer and the practice of our faith.”

“A spirituality rooted in the sacredness of human life means more than our being convinced that all human life is sacred, or that we have an obligation to serve the vulnerable and work to end unjust laws that devalue the unborn and the frail elderly,” he said. “It means that thanksgiving for the gift of life is something that we do every day – giving thanks for the gift of life given to us and to our loved ones – but also giving thanks for the lives of those we are called to serve: the unborn, the pregnant mother in distress, the poor and chronically ill, a young person on the street without family, role models, or a chance to succeed, and so many, many more.”

“In giving thanks to God for their lives, we move beyond our limited point of view,” Archbishop Lori said, “and begin to see those we’re sent to serve as God sees them, and to love them as God loves them, and thus dedicate ourselves anew every day to building a culture, an environment in which all human life is respected and cherished.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness