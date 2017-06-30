Art Show Exhibits Student’s Talent

The faith-based artwork of diocesan school students was on exhibit in the Archives’ display cases at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg this spring as the Diocesan Department of Religious Education hosted the fifth annual art contest for students to highlight their God-given artistic talents.

Awards were presented to the top-three artists in a senior division for students in grades 10-12 and in a junior division for those in grades 7-9. Judges also awarded ten honorable mention ribbons.

A total of 41 students representing 12 schools participated in the contest this year.

First Place, Senior Division: Emmie Brommer, a junior at Lancaster Catholic High School. She created a water color and acrylic representation of the Corporal Works of Mercy, fashioning seven tiles to illustrate each work, and how we are called to live them out.

Second Place, Senior Division: Patrick Aten, a junior at Lancaster Catholic High School. His ceramic plate, “The Trinity,” illustrates God, the Son and the Holy Spirit – three images in one piece.

Third Place, Senior Division: Reilly Johnson, a senior at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, for the production of the “Tree of Life.”

First Place, Junior Division: “Jesus has Risen,” by John Nguyen, an eighth-grader at Holy Name of Jesus School in Harrisburg.

Second Place, Junior Division: “Tree of Faith,” by Aviana Abbas, a seventh-grader at St. Joseph School in Mechanicsburg.

Third Place, Junior Division: “St. Dymphna,” by Jillian Wnek, an eighth-grader at St. Leo the Great School in Rohrerstown. Jillian used tin to illustrate her Confirmation saint, with lilies representing the saint known as the “Lily of Fire,” and a crown to represent her martyrdom.

Honorable Mention:

Hanna Salus, St. Joseph School, Mechanicsburg

Rowan Fieldhouse, York Catholic High School

Elizabeth Detz, St. Leo the Great School, Rohrerstown

Eduardo Ruud, Holy Name of Jesus School, Harrisburg

Kathleen Chroniger, Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown

Kurt Baughman, Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg

Kathryn Ulsh, Trinity High School, Camp Hill

Elizabeth Zonarich, Trinity High School, Camp Hill

Claire Laux, York Catholic High School

Chaundy Titus, Lancaster Catholic High School

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness