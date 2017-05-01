Ask the Bishop

Bishop Ronald Gainer will be taking questions from listeners during a special live radio program on Holy Family Radio, AM 720. This will happen on Monday, May 8 from noon-1 p.m.

The theme of the lunch hour broadcast will focus on ways that people can increase the practice of their faith and grow closer to Jesus. Those interested in asking Bishop Gainer a question will be able to phone in their questions during that hour to the station at 717-525-8110. Questions can also be sent in advance via e-mail to: Communications@hbgdiocese.org.

Everyone is invited to tune in and listen to what promises to be a lively hour of conversation and advice. The station can also be heard live online at www.720whyf.com.