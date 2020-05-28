Goal of Eternal Life

The word “Baccalaureate,” which comes from the Latin words for “laurel berries,” holds significance for graduates, the bishop noted. In Greco-Roman times, laurel wreathes were placed on the heads of scholars and athletes as a recognition of achievement, just as mortar boards do today.

“By celebrating this Baccalaureate Mass, we are thanking God, who is the source of all of our gifts, for all that you have achieved in your high school years, and we ask God to continue to shower his graces upon you, so that you will continue to strive to reach your fullest potential in the world as a person, as a gifted person, a baptized person,” Bishop Gainer said.

He cautioned the seniors, though, to resist “resting on their laurels.”

“We ask God to spare you from the mistake of resting on your laurels at any stage of your lives. In particular, you cannot take your spiritual growth for granted. Do not rest on your laurels spiritually. Growth in the spiritual life will require your attention and your effort,” he said.

“With just pride and deep joy, you have earned the graduation cap of your success and your achievement: the baccalaureate,” the bishop told the graduates. “By being a faithful disciple, by always remembering who is really in charge of your life, by deep friendship with our Lord, by loving others as Christ loves you, by seeking true and lasting joy, you will be living in such a way that the Lord himself will one day place on your head the ultimate and unending sign of success and achievement – the crown of eternal glory in heaven.”