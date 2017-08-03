Beginning Experience Program to Offer Weekend for Those Suffering the Loss of a Spouse

The ecumenical Beginning Experience weekends are a Church-approved program designed for those suffering the loss of a spouse through death, divorce or separation. Hundreds of persons have been helped to move towards successful, productive, happy lives by attending one of these weekends.

The Beginning Experience team in the Diocese of Harrisburg has booked Camp Hebron in Halifax, Pa., for a weekend on Nov. 10-12, 2017.

The weekend is led by persons who have lost a spouse through death or divorce, and are trained in facilitating a weekend. Each Beginning Experience team is certified by the International Beginning Experience Organization.

The following is a testimonial of a person who has attended the weekend:

“I can tell you that my encounter with the Beginning Experience weekend has brought me greater peace and given me an extended family of lifelong friends who I quickly grew to love and lean on. If you or someone you know is suffering the isolation and pain that can accompany the loss of a spouse or marriage, I encourage you to seriously consider attending the Beginning Experience weekend.”

Beginning Experience is the Church at work to provide help, healing and spiritual restoration. Visit the diocesan website at https://www.hbgdiocese.org/marriage-and-family/beginning-experience/, or visit www.beginningexperience.org to learn more. Information can also be obtained by contacting the Harrisburg Beginning Experience Team at 717-379-0800.