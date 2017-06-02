Bishop Gainer Advises on Prayer, Confession during Holy Family Radio Program

Bishop Ronald Gainer answered questions from radio listeners during a live program on Holy Family Radio, AM 720, on May 8. The focus of questions and conversation centered on ways for deepening prayer life and growing closer to Jesus.

The following is an excerpt of Bishop Gainer’s responses to listeners’ questions.

Q: What methods can we employ to expand our spiritual life?

A: We’ve just all been through another Lenten season, the 40 days of conversion and repentance, and we’re now in the Easter season. These two seasons are really the highlight of our liturgical – and I should say, our spiritual – year.

There is a quote from one of my favorite authors, Pope Leo the Great, a tremendous fifth century Bishop of Rome who did much to clarify the role of the Bishop of Rome. At the beginning of Lent, we always read from one of his sermons. One sentence in that classic sermon of St. Leo the Great always sticks with me: “During the season of Lent, the Christian should do with greater intensity what the Christian ought to be doing throughout the whole year.”

The season of Lent is a time of greater intensity for that tripod of the spiritual life: prayer, fasting and almsgiving. We try to concentrate through a variety of means during the season of Lent in order to prepare ourselves to really experience through the Rite of Sprinkling and the celebration of the Easter Vigil and throughout the 50 days of Easter the wonder of our Baptism – that we have died with Christ and have been raised out of that water to the new life through the Paschal Mystery.

We’re still continuing in the joy and the Alleluias of the Easter season, but I would say that prayer, fasting and charity are not things that we just look at and try to practice in a special way during Lent, but, with the words of St. Leo the Great, these are really the three legs that sustain us throughout our Christian life. They’re not over and done with until next Ash Wednesday; we ought to be concentrating on all of those to grow in the ways of prayer, to take on spiritual discipline, and the works of charity. …. St. Leo the Great would tell us whatever we did on our Lenten journey has to continue.

It seems to me that the key for spiritual growth is to have the desire for growth. You can say, ‘I wish that I prayed better,’ ‘I wish that I did more fasting,’ ‘I wish I was a more charitable person.’ But wishing doesn’t do it. The real word is, ‘Do I have an honest desire to grow in those virtues, to grow in the ways of prayer?’ Once our will is set on something, there is going to be results. Too often, we wish that we were better Catholics or we wish we had a better prayer life, and have to let that wish go from our head into our will and desire it.

Q: The mainstream media tells us that “Pope Francis has made it easier to get an annulment.” What can you tell us about that, and how do we begin the annulment process?

A: The process of an annulment in the life of the Church is something that has been very much a part of my priestly ministry. I worked for 24 years in the Tribunal of the Diocese of Allentown.

What Pope Francis did was not at all to change the substance of the annulment process; he did change some of the regulations that make the process go more smoothly. Let me give one example. A person who wants to find out if a former marriage is null and void can approach their local Tribunal. It used to be that there were only four Tribunals that would be competent to hear a case: either where the non-initiating party lives, where the marriage took place, where the petitioner lives, with the consent of the Judicial Vicar of the respondent, or to the Apostolic Signator in Rome. Now, a party interested in an annulment can approach their local Tribunal.

Our Tribunal staff goes to parishes to give presentations on the whole process. People who want information can call the Diocesan Center (717-657-4804) and ask to speak to someone at the Diocesan Tribunal, and you’ll get all the help you need. I’ve always felt that the Decree of Marital Nullity is the area with probably the biggest confusion and misinformation in the life of the Church. Get the straight information from those who are directly in the process.

The pope did not change the judicial process or what is necessary to grant an annulment. We believe the vows mean what they say, ‘Til death do us part,’ and so valid matrimonial consent brings the bond of marriage into existence, and that bond will only cease with the death of one of the parties. If the consent which was exchanged on the wedding day gave rise to a valid bond of marriage, it exists whether the relationship between husband and wife should die. It is possible that the consent which was exchanged did not give rise to a valid bond of marriage; it is possible that the bond of marriage was never born on the day of the wedding, and that’s what an annulment declares.

Q: How can we communicate the faith to youth in an appealing way? How can we get them to appreciate the beauty of the faith?

A: As a parent, I’m sure that weighs on your heart, and on the hearts of all parents who love the faith and really do want to impart a solid, authentic faith to their children, one which they will faithfully live as adults. The problem is our freedom. God gave us free will, and no matter how hard parents try and how genuinely they witness to the faith, at some point their children will make a free will decision.

First of all, I don’t think parents can ever blame themselves for children who drift away from the Church. They can only pray that the grace of God will invade their lives and bring them back. We see that happening every day, so if you are a parent whose child has drifted from the Church, continue to pray and entrust them to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Wonderful things sometimes happen through Mother Mary’s maternal intercession.

What’s important for our young people is to see your faith as a parent is authentic, and that it makes a difference in your daily life. … To what extent is our faith, our liturgical life, our spiritual life evident at home? When your children see that this makes a qualitative difference in your life, in the decisions you make, I think that should create something that they want for themselves.

Our faith, the Scriptures, the teachings and the spiritual life of the Church have the Truth. We have goodness and we have genuine beauty. We’re wired as a person for that. Our minds seek the Truth, our wills seek the good, we seek the truly beautiful. We have those in Jesus and in our Catholic faith. If we can witness to those, then that ought to attract any person.

Q: How do we develop good habits of prayer, especially during such busy lives?

A: I think the first commitment to be serious about prayer and to find growth in the ways of prayer is the commitment of time. For me, for instance, it has to be early in the morning because my day gets away from me. … You have to find the time. If you say, ‘I’ll fit prayer in today when I can,’ we find that it doesn’t happen. Just as you would schedule time with a friend, if you’re serious about this, you’ll say, ‘Jesus, let’s have a conversation every day at 6:30.’ Your day has to have prayer time factored into it.

The second thing is that prayer is an art. It’s not a science. You can’t read a book or listen to a tape and say, ‘This is how I have to pray.’ When I was a young seminarian, our pews were facing each other; they were choir stalls, so we were looking across at other seminarians. I remember watching a seminarian who seemed to be absolutely ecstatic in prayer. He was motionless. It seemed to me he was in another world in conversation with Our Lord. There I am, fidgeting, looking around and dropping my book. What I found out in this experience is that I was thinking that a pray-er is a special kind of person. The truth is, every person is a special kind of pray-er. Paul tells us this in Romans 8:26. He says the Spirit comes to our aid in our weakness because we don’t know how to pray as we should. Prayer is the work of the Spirit in us. It’s not just my trying hard. It’s a surrendering to the power of the Spirit, who leads us into Communion with God the Father and God the Son.

Conversation is an art. For some it comes easy, others have to work at it. Prayer is that conversation between myself and God.

Q: I’m finding that my prayer is more about my needs and my wants. Is that a bad way of praying? How do I turn that around?

A: God wants to hear from each one of us, and only you can bring your needs to his ear. Our Father and Jesus delight when we turn our needs to them. It’s saying ‘I’m not in control of my life, and I turn to you with this need or this anxiety and I place it in your hands. I trust your love for me, I trust your mercy.’

It’s not at all a bad thing to pray about your concerns. Just as a parent would love to hear what’s going on in their children’s lives, Our Father delights when we bring him our needs and the things that are happening in our lives. It’s an act of trusting God and knowing that he cares.

At the same time, we certainly want to expand. A good way of distinguishing the different types of prayer is ACTS: Adoration, Contrition, Thanksgiving and Supplication.

Your prayer is that of supplication; you’re turning to God to help you with needs, concerns, anxieties. We should also set aside time for Adoration: ‘God, I worship you, I adore you. I fall before you in humility.’ Contrition is good to say at the end of the day. A daily Act of Contrition helps us prepare for Confession. And there are also prayers of Thanksgiving: ‘I thank you for your grace, I thank you for something that happened in my life today.’

While your prayers of supplication are fine, try to make room in your prayer for adoring God, thanking him, and expressing your sorrow for things you’ve done or that you failed to do.

Q: How often should we go to Confession?

A: Certainly, we should be regular. What does that mean for each individual? I think we have to determine that for ourselves. It is one of the great privileges of a priest so sit there in the person of Christ and hear a brother or sister just open their heart and their conscience, and confide to Christ where they need forgiveness in their lives, and then to be able to say, “I absolve you of your sins.” It’s always a humbling and wonderful experience to be able to impart God’s forgiveness, to bring peace, and to lift those burdens from the shoulders of our brothers and our sisters.

If I had to, I would say try monthly Confession, minimally. St. Pius XII said that the greatest sin of the 20th Century is that we lost our sense of sin. We don’t talk about sin. We deny sin, and yet we see all around us evidence of very sinnear guilt in the lives of people: depression, aggression, all these things that are burdening the minds, the hearts and the souls of people. The effects of sin are so obvious, and yet we refuse to call things sin as a culture. We have to get back to calling sin “sin,” and then look for the remedies, and the main one is the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

If it’s been a long time, come back. Come back home to the sacrament. We hunger to know our merciful God more fully, and there’s no place like the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Give yourself that gift, because God wants to give you the gift.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness