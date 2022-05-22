Bishop Gainer Announces Clergy Changes for Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, announced changes to clergy assignments today. These changes will take effect June 20, 2022. Every year Bishop Gainer works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions for the Diocesan clergy, in an effort to meet the needs of our parishes and fulfill the mission of the Church.

Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health. Priests and deacons within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry.

The following clergy changes will be effective as of June 20, 2022:

Reverend Olusola H. Adewole, OP, from Campus Minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg and Administrator of Christ the King Mission, Benton, to Pastor of Saint Catherine of Siena, Quarryville.

Reverend Steven J. Arena, from Campus Minister, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, and Lancaster Catholic High School, Chaplaincy, to Parochial Vicar, Church of the Good Shepherd, Camp Hill.

Reverend Said Louka Foad Bakhoum, from residence at Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend Matthew E. Cannon, from Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland.

Reverend Joshua R. Cavender, from Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom and Campus Minister, York College, to Pastor, Saint Pius X Parish, Selinsgrove and Campus Minister, Susquehanna University.

Reverend Samuel I. Dubois, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Mechanicsburg, to providing assistance to our priests, parishes, and ministries throughout the Diocese with residence at Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Annville.

Reverend Ryan M. Fischer, from Pastor of Divine Redeemer, Mount Carmel, to Pastor, Saint James Parish, Lititz.

Very Reverend William C. Forrey, VG, from Interim Vicar General & Moderator of the Curia and Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life, to Vicar General & Moderator of the Curia. Father Forrey will continue to serve as Pastor, Holy Infant Parish, Manchester.

Reverend Andrew St. Hilaire, from Parochial Vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, Chambersburg, to Campus Minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg and Administrator of Christ the King Mission, Benton.

Reverend Stephen P. Kelley, from Pastor, Holy Trinity Parish, Columbia, to Pastor, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Gettysburg.

Reverend Robert Malagesi, MSSCC, from Pastor, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Waynesboro, to a leave of absence for health reasons.

Reverend Michael E. Messner, from providing assistance to our priests, parishes, and ministries throughout the Diocese, to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Enola and Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center and UPMC Hospital West Shore, Chaplain.

Reverend Tukura Pius Michael, OP, from Pastor, Saint Pius X Parish, Selinsgrove, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom, and Campus Minister, York College.

Reverend Daniel C. Mitzel, from Pastor, Saint Francis Xavier, Gettysburg, to Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Columbia.

Reverend Stephen J. Logue, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Leo the Great Parish, Rohrerstown, to Campus Minister, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, and Lancaster Catholic High School, Chaplaincy.

Reverend James O’Blaney, CSSR, from Pastor, Saint James Parish, Lititz, to retirement.

Reverend Christopher Onyeneke, MSSCC, from ministry outside the Diocese to Pastor, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Waynesboro.

Reverend Jonathan P. Sawicki, from Administrator of Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton, to Pastor of Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton. Father Sawicki will continue to serve as the Director of the Office of Vocations.

Very Reverend Mark M. Speitel, from Pastor, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Quarryville, to Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life with residence at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend Joseph Quang Van Tran, from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg, to Administrator pro tempore, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend Bernard Wamayose, AJ, from Pastor, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg, to Pastor, Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel.

Deacon Neil A. Crispo, from Permanent Deacon, Saint Joseph Parish, York, to Permanent Deacon, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, York.

Deacon Edward Gliot, from Permanent Deacon, Saint James Parish, Falls Church, Virginia, to Permanent Deacon, Saint Paul the Apostle, Annville.

Deacon Peter J. Jupin, from Permanent Deacon, Saint Joseph Parish, Lancaster, to Permanent Deacon, Saint John Neumann Parish, Lancaster (effective July 1, 2022).

Deacon Richard A. Groff, Transitional Deacon, to Saint Aloysius Parish, Littlestown.

Deacon Kevin M. Key, Transitional Deacon, to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lancaster.

Deacon Chiedozie F. Ononuju, Transitional Deacon, to Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey.

# # #

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg was established on March 3, 1868. It covers 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, is home to 89 parishes and 35 Catholic schools, and has nearly 230,000 Catholics.