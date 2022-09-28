Bishop Gainer Announces Clergy Changes for Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, announced changes to clergy assignments today:

The following clergy changes were effective as of July 1, 2022:

At the presentation of the Reverend William Lawrence, FSSP, Provincial Superior of The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter North American Province, the Reverend Cidrian Cortes, FSSP, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Lawrence of Rome, Deacon and Martyr Quasi-Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend John Killackey, FSSP has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The following clergy changes were effective as of August 1, 2022:

At the presentation of the Reverend Robert Marva, O.F.M. Cap., Provincial Minister of the Province of Saint Augustine of the Order of Friars Minor, Capuchin, the Reverend Carlos Reyes, O.F.M. Cap., to Parochial Vicar, Saint Francis of Assisi Parish and Holy Family Parish with residence at Saint Francis of Assisi Friary, Harrisburg.

Reverend Philip White, O.F.M. Cap. has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Tukura Pius Michael, OP has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The following clergy changes were effective as of August 2, 2022:

Father Norbert Suresh, Newly Ordained, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John Neumann, Lancaster.

The following clergy changes were effective as of August 12, 2022:

At the presentation of the Reverend Paul M. Tai Van Tran, CRM, Provincial Minister of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer, the Reverend Charles Pham, CRM, to Pastor, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend Joseph Quang Van Tran has been reassigned by his diocese to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The following clergy changes were effective as of August 15, 2022:

At the presentation of the Friar Michael Heine, O.F.M. Conv., Minister Provincial of Our Lady of the Angels Province of the Franciscan Friars Conventual,

the Reverend Teodor Neculaes, O.F.M. Conv., to Parochial Vicar, Mother Cabrini Parish, Shamokin, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Coal Township and Saint Patrick Parish, Trevorton, with residence at Mother Cabrini Friary, Shamokin.

the Reverend Nicholas Spano, O.F.M. Conv., to Pastor, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Coal Township and Saint Patrick Parish, Trevorton, with residence at Mother Cabrini Friary, Shamokin.

Reverend Timothy Lyons, O.F.M. Conv. has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Timothy Geiger, O.F.M. Conv., has been reassigned by his religious community to a period of study with residence at Mother Cabrini Friary, Shamokin.

The following clergy changes were effective as of September 1, 2022:

At the presentation of the Reverend Robert Marva, O.F.M. Cap., Provincial Minister of the Province of Saint Augustine of the Order of Friars Minor, Capuchin:

the Reverend Manuel Aviles, O.F.M. Cap., to Pastor, Saint Francis of Assisi Parish and Holy Family Parish with residence at Saint Francis of Assisi Friary, Harrisburg.

the Reverend Rafael Anguiano-Rodriguez, O.F.M. Cap., to Vocation Director for the Province of Saint Augustine to residence at Saint Francis of Assisi Friary, Harrisburg.

Reverend Orlando Reyes, O.F.M. Cap. has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The following clergy changes will be effective as of September 27, 2022:

At the presentation of the Friar Michael Heine, O.F.M. Conv., Minister Provincial of Our Lady of the Angels Province of the Franciscan Friars Conventual, the Reverend James Fukes, O.F.M. Conv., to Pastor, Mother Cabrini Parish, Shamokin with residence at Mother Cabrini Friary, Shamokin.

Reverend Martin Kobos, O.F.M. Conv. has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Every year, clergy assignments are made in an effort to meet the needs of the parishes and to fulfill the mission of the Church. Priests are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs, their skills and experience, availability, and health, and in this case, the needs of the religious order of which the priest belongs.

Priests within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including a request from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry need. To learn more about the Diocese of Harrisburg, visit our website at www.hbgdiocese.org.

# # #