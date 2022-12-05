Bishop Gainer Announces Clergy Changes for Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, announced changes to clergy assignments today. Priests are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs of the Diocese or religious order, and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health. Priests within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry, or based on the needs of that man’s religious order.

The following clergy change was effective as of November 19, 2022:

Reverend Steven J. Arena from Parochial Vicar, Good Shepherd, Camp Hill to Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure, Harrisburg.

The following clergy change was effective as of November 30, 2022:

At the presentation of the Very Reverend Modestus Ngwu, O.P., Prior Provincial of the Province of Saint Joseph the Worker, Nigeria and Ghana:

Reverend Benedict Faneye, O.P. has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The following clergy change was effective as of December 1, 2022:

At the presentation of the Reverend Augustine Idra, A.J., Regional Superior of the Apostles of Jesus, the Reverend Charles Ocul, A.J. from Hospital Chaplain, York Hospital, York, to Hospital Chaplain, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

The following clergy change was effective as of December 3, 2022:

Reverend Michael E. Messner from Part-time Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes, Enola and Hospital Chaplain, UPMC West Shore and Penn State Health, Hampden Medical Center to Medical Leave of Absence, Priest Retirement Center, Harrisburg.

The following clergy change is effective as of December 17, 2022:

Reverend Joseph R. Howard from Replacement Ministry to Part-time Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes, Enola and Hospital Chaplain, UPMC West Shore and Penn State Health, Hampden Medical Center.

The following clergy change is effective at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year:

Reverend Monsignor William J. King, J.C.D., Vice Rector of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, to full-time Faculty of Canon Law, Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

# # #