Bishop Gainer Announces Clergy Changes for the Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Harrisburg, announced changes to clergy assignments today. These changes will take effect June 26, 2023. Every year the Diocesan Bishop works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions for the Diocesan clergy, in an effort to meet the needs of our parishes and fulfill the mission of the Church.

Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health. Priests and deacons within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry.

The following clergy changes will be effective as of June 26, 2023:

Reverend Jonathan P. Sawicki, from Director of the Office of Vocations, Harrisburg and Pastor, Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton, to Pastor, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland.

Reverend Steven J. Arena, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg, to Pastor, Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton.

Reverend Joshua R. Weaver, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey and Chaplain, Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg, to Director of the Office of Vocations, Harrisburg with residence at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Middletown.

Reverend Kyle S. Sahd, from Pastor, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland, to Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, York.

Reverend Walter F. Guzman-Alvarez, from Pastor, Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish, Greencastle and Saint Luke the Evangelist Mission, Mercersburg, to personal leave of absence.

Reverend Augusty Valomchalil, Pastor, from assignment in the Diocese of Owensboro, KY to Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish, Greencastle and Saint Luke the Evangelist Mission, Mercersburg.

At the presentation of the Very Reverend Modestus Ngwu, OP, Prior Provincial of the Province of Saint Joseph the Worker, Nigeria and Ghana: Reverend Valentine T. Anyanwu, O.P. has been assigned chaplain, Maria Hall, Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Danville, and Chaplain, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Reverend Peter K. Rettig, from Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewistown and Saint Jude Thaddeus Parish, Mifflintown, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, York.

Reverend Jerome A. Kleponis, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend Richard A. Groff, Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewistown and Saint Jude Thaddeus Parish, Mifflintown.

Reverend Kevin M. Key, Parochial Vicar, Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey and Chaplain, Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg.

Reverend Chiedozie F. Ononuju, Parochial Vicar, Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle and Chaplain, Dickinson College, Carlisle.

###