Bishop Gainer Invites the Faithful to Make a Donation to Ease Suffering in Ukraine

On Thursday morning, February 23, we all learned the tragic news that Russia had invaded Ukraine. Although talks are underway to find a peaceful solution to this conflict, the violence continues to escalate, inflicting damage to buildings as well as wounding and killing men, women, and children.

To aid the people of Ukraine, all parishes in the Diocese are invited to take a special collection on any weekend prior to Easter. If you are able to show a sign of solidarity and offer assistance to the Ukrainian people, please consider making a donation to this collection.

Donations can also be made at any time to the Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine through the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia. To donate directly to this fund:

Send your check, payable to the “Diocese of Harrisburg,” to the Diocese of Harrisburg, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Please write on the check “Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine”; or Visit the Philadelphia Archeparchy website, ukrarcheparchy.us, and click on Donate through PAYPAL and select “WAR VICTIMS AND HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IN UKRAINE”

There are no small or large donations; no matter the size, your donation can change someone’s life for the better. Whether or not you are able to donate monetarily, please pray for the people of Ukraine and all those that suffer because of war. May the Lord bless you and our brothers and sisters in Ukraine!