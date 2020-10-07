Bishop Gainer Releases Statement on Pending Sale of Holy Spirit Hospital to Penn State Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following statement regarding the pending sale of Holy Spirit Hospital to Penn State Health:

“Holy Spirit Hospital is the only Catholic hospital within the Diocese of Harrisburg. As such, it is important that the medical care provided by the hospital continues to follow Catholic moral teaching, regardless of who may oversee the hospital’s operation.

“After a number of conversations and after reviewing the opinions of experts in Catholic medical moral theology and canon law, it has been determine that adequate protections exist within the legal agreements allowing the hospital to continue its mission of delivering quality health care in the spirit of the Gospel and animated by a truly Catholic respect for the inherent dignity of each human person.

“Additionally, after receiving the support of the Sisters of Christian Charity, who will continue their affiliation with the hospital, I have found no obstacles in canon law or Catholic moral theology to impede this affiliation. I hereby grant my permission and blessing for the pending affiliation of Holy Spirit Hospital to Penn State Health.”

# # #