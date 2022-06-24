Bishop Gainer Releases Statement in Response to SCOTUS Ruling on Dobbs

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“The Catholic Church has long taught that all life is a precious gift from God. This life is to be protected and respected from the moment of conception to that of natural death. Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is an important step in furthering the protection of the most vulnerable, infants in the womb. As a pro-life Church, not only do we support parents facing an unplanned or difficult pregnancy, we also continue our efforts to support the needs of the elderly, the poor, the sick, the imprisoned, the refugee and immigrant, and those who have been marginalized.

“It is my prayer that as we face the uncertainties ahead, we can do so peacefully, working together to respect the concerns of our brothers and sisters, while also striving to build a society where all life is protected.”

Editor’s Note: Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Harrisburg offers a number of programs to support individuals, parents and children in need in the Diocese of Harrisburg. Services include maternity and pregnancy support, adoption and foster care, counseling, emergency family shelter, substance abuse, immigration and refugee support, and youth services. To learn more about these programs, please visit www.cchbg.org.

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg was established on March 3, 1868. It covers 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, is home to 89 parishes and 35 Catholic schools, and has nearly 230,000 Catholics.