HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, issued the following statement on the announcement of Archbishop-designate Nelson J. Pérez being appointed Archbishop of Philadelphia.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to Archbishop-designate Nelson J. Pérez on his appointment as Archbishop of Philadelphia by his Holiness, Pope Francis. I am elated for Archbishop-designate Pérez as he returns to his home Archdiocese. He brings many gifts and talents both to the Archdiocese and to the Pennsylvania Province, which consists of all the dioceses in the State. I know Archbishop-designate Perez and I am looking forward to working with him, particularly on the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.

“I also wish to express my deepest thanks to Archbishop Charles J. Chaput for his more than eight years of faithful and tireless ministry in the Archdiocese and our Province. I offer Archbishop Chaput my sincerest gratitude for the personal kindnesses he has shown toward me since my coming to Harrisburg and I pray that he enjoys his retirement in good health and fulfillment.”

