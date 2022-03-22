Bishop Gainer to Celebrate Mass for Peace in Ukraine

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Friday, March 25, Bishop Ronald W. Gainer will celebrate a Mass for Peace and Justice in Ukraine at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick, 212 State Street, Harrisburg at 12:00 p.m.

“As we continue to watch the horrors being inflicted on the people of Ukraine, the loss of life and the extensive devastation, let us join together to pray for and support the Ukrainian people. I echo the words of Pope Francis in calling for an immediate end to this armed aggression and a return to peace,” said Bishop Gainer. “I ask the faithful to join me in praying for the people of Ukraine, to lend aid for humanitarian efforts, and to call for an end to this conflict. May Our Lord, the Prince of Peace, comfort and protect those in harm’s way and through the intercession of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, may peace come to Ukraine, Russia and throughout our world.”

At this Mass, Bishop Gainer will also unite with Pope Francis in the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, taking place that same day. March 25 is the Solemnity of the Annunciation of Mary, a day that Catholic’s observe the Blessed Virgin receiving the message from an angel that through the power of the Holy Spirit, she would conceive a son, Jesus, who would be the Savior of the World.

What:

Mass for Peace and Justice in Ukraine

Celebrated by Bishop Ronald W. Gainer

When:

Friday, March 25 at 12:00 p.m.

Where:

Cathedral of Saint Patrick

212 State Street, Harrisburg, PA

(The Mass will be livestreamed on the Cathedral’s YouTube channel.)

# # #

The Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary prayer can be found here.