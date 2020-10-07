Bishop Gainer to Lead Eucharistic Procession

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, will lead a Eucharistic procession and recitation of the Holy Rosary on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The procession will begin at Saint Patrick Cathedral at 1:30 p.m. and travel up State Street and around the Capital complex before returning to the Cathedral. Sponsored by a group of lay faithful, the procession is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. All participants will be asked to maintain social distancing and to wear masks.

This event is part of the nationwide movement Unite Our Nation, which is prayerful, non-political and family-friendly. It is designed to help bring peace and prayer to the state of Pennsylvania and healing to our nation.

“Our country is experiencing division and conflict like many of us today have never experienced. We need the grace and love of Our Lord and Savior to return peace to our land. This procession is a time of prayer and peaceful gathering, asking our Lord to return peace to our Diocese, our state and our country,” said Bishop Gainer.

“When we bring Our Lord and the Blessed Mother out of the churches and into the streets of America we create a powerful witness,” said a team member organizing the event. “This is a time for prayerful reflection – a time to give witness to others that even in difficult times people of all races and beliefs can come together under the watchful eye of Our Lord through the intercession of the Blessed Mother.”

More information on the procession, include a route map and parking details, can be found here.

# # #