Bishop Gainer Visits St. Peter Parish, Columbia on First Sunday of Advent

On the first Sunday of Advent, Bishop Ronald Gainer, making a pastoral visit to St. Peter Parish in Columbia, told the congregation that “Advent is more than a date on the calendar. It’s a choice; it’s a decision I must make, and you must make.”

“Advent helps us look to the past in the prophecies of the Old Testament, and it makes us look to the future and the coming of Christ,” Bishop Gainer said. “But the real challenge is to live in the present. The only time we have is here and now…. We must live with our eyes open and ears alert for signs of Christ… It is Advent, but it is reality that we must have the resolve to look for the Savior at every moment. Be watchful, vigilant, as told to us in the Gospel.”

Founded in 1829 to minister to a dozen Catholic families, St. Peter’s, supported by the faith and dedication of its parishioners, is active in its support of the needs of the larger community. The parish’s St. Vincent de Paul Society reaches out to those in need. Parishioners volunteer and donate to a food bank and a winter shelter for the homeless.

“The people of the parish have such good hearts, a willingness to give, and an appreciation for the parish and its history of supporting our brothers and sisters,” said Father Anthony Swamy Anthappa, MSFS, pastor.

“All of the people here are warm and caring, and we celebrate our warmth and faith,” he said.

He noted that the parish is currently in the process of establishing an evangelization team to invite people back to the Catholic Church.

“We want to share our parish community and bring people back to the faith,” Father Anthappa said.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness