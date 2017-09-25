Bishop Gainer Visits Temple to Speak on Catholic-Jewish Relations

Observing the upcoming 52nd anniversary of the Second Vatican Council Document Nostra Aetate, Bishop Ronald Gainer visited Beth El Temple in Harrisburg on Sept. 8 to share dinner, attend Sabbath services and deliver an address on the ongoing impact of the declaration.

The document, fully titled “Nostra Aetate: The Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions,” was proclaimed by Pope Paul VI on Oct. 28, 1965. It establishes that the Catholic Church rejects nothing that is true in holy in non-Christian religions, calls for an end to anti-Semitism, and expresses that Jews cannot be blamed for Christ’s Passion and death.

Nostra Aetate means “In our time.”

“All men form but one community,” the document states. “This is so because all stem from the one stock which God created to people the entire earth (Acts 17:26), and because all share a common destiny, namely God.”

“[The Church] has a high regard for the manner of life and conduct, the precepts and doctrines which, although different in many ways from her own teaching, nevertheless often reflect a ray of truth which enlightens all men,” it says.

One of the 16 major documents of the Second Vatican Council, Nostra Aetate speaks of the Church’s regard for Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims and Jews.

In his address at Beth El Temple, Bishop Gainer spoke of the history of the document’s presentation at Vatican II, its ongoing impact, the furthering of its message by the holy fathers, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, and truths in which Catholics and Jews stand in agreement.

“St. John Paul II once said that the Catholic Church breathes with two lungs, one from the East and the other from the West,” the bishop remarked. “If the lungs that draw the Church’s breath of life are Greek and Latin, the Church’s heart, that which pumps life through her members, must be Jewish.”

Jesus was born of a Jewish girl and raised in observance of the Torah, and Christianity is built “upon the revelation entrusted over the centuries by God to the people of the Covenant,” he noted.

On the heels of the promulgation of Nostra Aetate in October 1965, Pope Paul VI established a special office dedicated to bringing the document’s teachings to the knowledge of the Church, and to promote this new understanding of the Catholic-Jewish relationship.

The progress of working out the teachings of the document is also owed especially to St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, who worked to promote its message and further Catholic-Jewish relationships, the bishop pointed out.

Notably, “We Remember: A Reflection on the Shoah,” the 1998 document published by the Catholic Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, condemned Nazi genocide and called for repentance from Catholics who had failed to intercede to stop it.

Most recently, in August, Pope Francis met with a delegation of rabbis for their presentation of the document, “Between Jerusalem and Rome,” which expresses a resolve for closer collaboration. Addressed to Catholics, the document speaks to them as “partners, close allies, friends and brothers in our mutual quest for a better world blessed with peace, social justice and security.” It also says that “despite profound theological differences, Catholics and Jews share common beliefs” and also “the affirmation that religions must use moral behavior and religious education – not war, coercion or social pressure – to influence and inspire.”

Bishop Gainer concluded his address by pointing to some of the truths that are “a legacy to be treasured and promoted” between Catholics and Jews.

“First of all, Jews and Christians worship the same God. Before the rise of Christianity, Jews were the only worshipers of the God of Israel. But Christians also worship the God of Abraham, Creator of the Heavens and the Earth,” he said.

“Secondly, Jews and Christians seek authority from the same holy book,” the bishop remarked. “We turn to God’s revealed word for religious truths, spiritual enrichment, moral direction. While we interpret the Scriptures differently on many points, we have been able to discuss these differences now with mutual respect and serenity.”

“Thirdly, Jews and Christians accept the moral principles of the Torah,” he said. “Central to the moral principles of the Torah is the inalienable sanctity and dignity of every person, each one of us created in the Almighty’s image and likeness.

This shared moral emphasis “is a powerful witness to all humanity to stand against the immoralities and idolatries that deprave humanity. This witness to human dignity is critical today, especially after the unprecedented horrors of the 20th century,” Bishop Gainer said.

“Finally, Jews and Christians collaborate on the work of peace and justice,” he said. “Each, in our own way, recognizes the unredeemed state of the world, reflected in the persecution, terroristic violence, poverty and human trafficking and the many other forms of misery that we experience day in and day out. We all believe that ultimately peace and justice are God’s works, however our joint efforts will help bring the Kingdom of God for which we hope and pray.”

While there remain significant and irreconcilable differences between Christianity and Judaism, “Christians must respect Judaism’s faithfulness to Revelation [and] Jews must respect Christian’s faithfulness to Revelation,” the bishop remarked.

“Only by fidelity to our own traditions can we pursue and advance along the grace-filled path we have been walking with integrity these past 52 years.”

(Read Nostra Aetate at http://www.vatican.va/archive/hist_councils/ii_vatican_council/documents/vat-ii_decl_19651028_nostra-aetate_en.html.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness