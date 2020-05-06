Bishop Ronald Gainer will be celebrating the annual Chrism Mass for the Diocese of Harrisburg at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Cathedral Parish of Saint Patrick, Harrisburg. This liturgy will be live streamed on the Diocese of Harrisburg YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS3AZHguttM.

The Chrism Mass offers the faithful a solemn occasion to witness the blessing of the oils and the consecration of the Sacred Chrism that will be used in the celebration of the sacraments throughout the coming year. Also during this Mass, the priests of the Diocese will remotely renew their commitment to priestly service that they made on their day of their ordination.

The Oil of the Catechumens is extended to those preparing for Baptism. Candidates for baptism are strengthened by the anointing with this oil to renounce sin and the devil.

The Oil of the Sick offers a remedy for the illness of mind and body, so that persons may have strength to bear their suffering, resist evil and receive the forgiveness of sins.

Chrism takes its name from Christ, the anointed one of the Lord. The Sacred Chrism is used in the Sacrament of Confirmation, the anointing of priests in the Rite of Ordination, and in the dedicated of new altars.