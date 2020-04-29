Bishop Ronald Gainer led the community of St. Patrick School in Carlisle in an online Rosary on April 8, connecting in real time through the Zoom video conferencing app. Nearly 130 students, teachers, parents and staff joined in praying the Rosary, which the school has prayed every morning on the app since the statewide closure of schools in mid March.

From his office at his residence, the bishop led the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary as the community asked the Blessed Mother’s intercession to keep them safe, to heal those who are suffering from COVID-19, and for the protection of medical staff, first responders and other essential personnel.

The daily Rosary is coordinated and led by Jennifer Kukay, middle school religion teacher at St. Patrick School. Students are given a link with permissions to join in the prayer and come together as a community. Many students participate in the Rosary daily.

“I’m very happy that your school, and all of our schools in the Diocese have been up and running from the very start of this time of confinement,” Bishop Gainer said as he greeted the school community. We are so blessed by that, and I want to thank all of our teachers and principals who are so dedicated and continuing the online education of our precious students.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness