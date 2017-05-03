Bishop Recognizes State Champs In Basketball and Wrestling

The state champions in girls’ CYO basketball and a two-time state wrestling champion at 220 lbs. were recognized by Bishop Ronald Gainer and the Diocesan Department for Catholic Schools during a luncheon at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg on April 19. The luncheon is part of a long running tradition in the diocese of honoring outstanding achievements by students, both academically and athletically.

The Lady Saints’ Girls Varsity Basketball team of St. Theresa Parish in New Cumberland was recognized for winning the Pennsylvania State Catholic Youth Organization title at the CYO State Championship Tournament, hosted by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and held at the Montgomery County Community College in March. The Lady Saints beat St. Thomas More from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, 39-25, in the finals. The team won its 11th diocesan title this year, giving them back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

Cole Nye, a senior at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, won the 220-lb. PIAA wrestling final on March 11 at the Giant Center in Hershey, besting Bishop McCort’s Josiah Jones, whom Nye had defeated in last year’s final. It was Nye’s second straight State Wrestling title. Nye was a lynchpin for Bishop McDevitt’s wrestling team, which won the District 3 AA team title this year, and has committed to wrestle for Michigan State.