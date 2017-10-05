Bishop Rhoades Returns to Roots at Lebanon Catholic School

A graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School in 1975, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades returned to the familiar hallways and classrooms of his alma mater during a recent visit, and found that, while some things have changed, the most important ones have stayed the same.

SMARTBoards have replaced chalkboards, classrooms house technological advances, the gymnasium has physical upgrades and detailed murals, and the one-time high school now encompasses students in PreK-12.

But some of the faces are the same – including 50-plus year teacher Gail “Frau” Vojtko, and Deacon Richard Wentzel, both of whom taught Bishop Rhoades during his years at LC.

And unchanged is the school’s mission of strengthening the body, engaging the mind and nurturing the spirit of students to form well-rounded men and women dedicated to Christ.

All under the patronage of the Blessed Mother.

“That’s something I learned here at Lebanon Catholic, and at St. Mary’s School: to love Mary,” Bishop Rhoades said. “I learned so many lessons here, and am so grateful. I wouldn’t be a bishop today if it wasn’t for Lebanon Catholic. I am so grateful for the Catholic education that I received at St. Mary’s School and Lebanon Catholic High School.”

Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg from 2004-2009, Bishop Rhoades is currently the Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in Indiana. He returned to Lebanon Catholic School on Sept. 15 to celebrate Mass for the school community, and visit with faculty and classmates.

Engaging with faculty and students prior to the Mass, he expressed that the visit was “a wonderful homecoming” and an emotional experience.

Students were eager to see him. Principal Rose Kury told The Catholic Witness that they are aware of his service as a priest and bishop, and of his spiritual and financial support of the school.

“His coming back is great for the kids. It’s an honor for them, and it’s an honor for the school. He is one of our own, and we’re proud of him,” she said.

Lebanon Catholic School continues to carry out its mission, and has had recent growth, she noted. The school is engaging its alumni, and this past June held its inaugural gala. It is undergoing strategic planning, has implemented a trio of software programs for efficiency, and continues to expand extra-curricular activities, including sports and co-op athletic programs.

“Our school has an energy that starts with the elementary, and that school spirit continues with them all the way through high school,” Mrs. Kury said. “We’re doing a lot of great things on the road to success.

In his homily during the Mass, Bishop Rhoades focused on the Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as the day marked her feast.

He reminded the students of the Seven Sorrows: The prophecy of Simeon, the flight into Egypt, the loss of Jesus in the temple, meeting Jesus on the Way of the Cross, the Crucifixion, the taking down of Jesus’ body from the Cross, and Jesus’ burial.

“It’s good for us in our lives to look at how Mary dealt with these sorrows, this suffering,” Bishop Rhoades said. “She had great faith. She knew that, even in the midst of her sorrow, God was taking care of her, God was in charge.”

“That’s important for us to know,” he said. “When we experience sorrow in our life, Mary is with us, she understands, and she gives us consolation. Mary always gives us comfort. All we have to do is ask.”

“At this school, I learned that I have a mother in Heaven, who watches over me. The Blessed Virgin Mary is always at our side. We can always turn to her, in our joys and in our sorrows.”

(Learn more about Lebanon Catholic school at www.lebanoncatholicschool.org or by calling 717-273-3731.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness