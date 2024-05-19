Bishop Senior Announces Clergy Changes for the Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, announced changes to clergy assignments this weekend. Every year the Diocesan Bishop works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions for the Diocesan clergy, in an effort to meet the needs of our parishes and fulfill the mission of the Church.

Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health. Priests and deacons within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry.

The following clergy changes will be effective as of June 17, 2024:

Reverend Monsignor James M. Lyons, from Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Hanover, to Retired Priest, Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Michael W. Rothan, from Chaplain, Hanover Area Hispanic Apostolate, to Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Hanover.

Reverend Dominic M. DiBiccaro, from Pastor, Saint Ignatius of Loyola Parish, Orrtanna, to Retired Priest, Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Monsignor William M. Richardson, from Retired Priest, to Pastor, Saint Ignatius of Loyola Parish, Orrtanna.

Reverend William M. Weary, from Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewistown and Saint Jude Thaddeus Parish, Mifflintown, to Retired Priest, Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Kevin J. Coyle, from Pastor, Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Annville, to Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewistown and Saint Jude Thaddeus Parish, Mifflintown.

Reverend Matthew E. Cannon, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland and Chaplain, Trinity High School, to Pastor, Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Annville.

Reverend Carlos Reyes, OFM Cap., has been reassigned by his religious community to ministry outside the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Very Reverend Anthony R. Dill, from Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish, Palmyra, to Pastor, Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Harrisburg. Father Dill remains Canonical Consultant and Promotor of Justice in the Tribunal and Vice Chancellor for the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Reverend Dijo Thomas, MSFS, from Pastor, Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Marysville and Saint Bernadette Mission, Duncannon, to Pastor, Holy Spirit Parish, Palmyra.

Reverend Walter F. Guzman-Alvarez, from personal leave of absence, to Pastor, Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Marysville and Saint Bernadette Mission, Duncannon.

Reverend Stephen D. Weitzel, from Pastor, Saint Richard Parish, Manheim, to Pastor, Saint James Parish, Lititz.

Reverend Richard A. Groff, from Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewistown and Saint Jude Thaddeus, Mifflintown, to Pastor, Saint Richard Parish, Manheim.

Reverend Matthew R. Larlick, from Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg and Saint George Mission, Mifflinburg to Chaplain, WellSpan York Hospital and Misericordia Nursing Home, York, in residence at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, York.

Reverend Fred Wangwe, AJ, from Pastor, Saint Monica Parish, Sunbury, to Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg and Saint George Mission, Mifflinburg.

Reverend Jerome A. Kleponis, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg, to Pastor, Saint Monica Parish, Sunbury.

Reverend Dominic Azagbor, OP, from Pastor, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, York, to Parochial Vicar, Good Shepherd Parish, Camp Hill.

Reverend Celestine Nwakwuo, OP, from Chaplain, WellSpan York Hospital, to Pastor, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, York.

Reverend Samuel I. Dubois, from Replacement Ministry, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Patrick Parish, York.

Reverend Michael E. Messner, from Replacement Ministry, to Chaplain, UPMC Harrisburg Hospital and UPMC Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, effective January 13, 2024.

Reverend Samuel E. Miller, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Hanover and Chaplain, Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom and Campus Minister, York College, York.

Reverend Javed Kashif, from Parochial Vicar, Saint James Parish, Lititz, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Hanover.

Reverend Dwight D. Schlaline, to Chaplain, Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Father Schlaline remains Pastor, Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Hanover.

Reverend Aaron M. Lynch, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Gettysburg, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Harrisburg.

Reverend Thomas L. Meinert, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Leo the Great Parish, Lancaster, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland and Chaplain, Trinity High School, Camp Hill.

Reverend Damon A. Tritle, from Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Mechanicsburg.

Reverend Robert F. Sharman, retiring from Director of the Office of Pontifical Missions for the Diocese of Harrisburg. Father Sharman remains pastor of Saint Bernard Parish, New Bloomfield.

Very Reverend Alfred P. Sceski, to Director of the Office of Pontifical Missions for the Diocese of Harrisburg. Father Sceski remains pastor of Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey.

Very Reverend Jonathan P. Sawicki, to Delegate for Consecrated Life, Office of the Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life, Diocese of Harrisburg. Father Sawicki remains pastor of Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland.

Deacon Cole T. Mase, Transitional Deacon, to Saint Anthony of Padua Parish and San Juan Bautista Parish, Lancaster.

Deacon Andrew R. St. Denis, Transitional Deacon, to Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Middletown.

Deacon Clark A. Stiteler, Transitional Deacon, to Saint Joseph Parish, York.

The appointment of a new Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Spring Grove, will be announced at a later date.

