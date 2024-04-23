Bishop Senior Releases Statement for Passover

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Timothy Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following message today:

Dear Brothers and Sisters of the Jewish Community,

On behalf of the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg, I offer you heartfelt greetings as you celebrate the holy days of Passover.

Passover is a time of reflection, as you commemorate the exodus of the Jewish people from Pharaoh’s enslavement in Egypt to freedom in the Promised Land. This feast reminds us all that true freedom is found by following the divine will of God and that, no matter how dark the situation, God’s light will bring hope and rebirth. As conflicts continue in Israel, and here in our own communities, we join with you in praying that God’s light will bring an end to any form of antisemitism, hated, racism, and war.

In the words of Pope Francis, “Together, Jews and Catholics, we must commit ourselves to this path of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in seeking ways to repair a destroyed world, working together in every part of the world, and especially in the Holy Land, to recover the ability to see in the face of every person the image of God, in which we were created.”

Be assured of my prayers for you and all our Jewish brothers and sisters during these holy days. May they bring you renewed hope, peace, and many blessings.

Sincerely,

Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior

Bishop of Harrisburg