Bishop Senior Releases Statement on New Auxiliary Bishops of Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. – This morning, Bishop Timothy Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg and former Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia, released the following statement:

“I offer my congratulations and prayerful best wishes to Fathers Keith J. Chylinski, Christopher R. Cooke, and Efren V. Esmilla on the occasion of their appointments today as Auxiliary Bishops for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia by his Holiness, Pope Francis. This is indeed a joyous day for the Archdiocese and for the entire Province of Pennsylvania.

“I am blessed to have known all three bishops-elect for many years during my time as a priest and Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese. In particular, I worked very closely with Bishop-elect Chylinski and Bishop-elect Cooke at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary as Rector. All three new bishops will serve the Archdiocese and the Catholic faithful well as shepherds and in support of Archbishop Nelson Pérez.

“On behalf of the clergy, consecrated religious, and lay faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg, I extend my prayers and fraternal support to the bishops-elect as they prepare for their Ordination to the Episcopacy, and their ministry as bishops.”

###