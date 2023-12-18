Bishop Senior Releases Statement on Pastoral Blessings

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Senior issued the statement below regarding today’s declaration from the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith:

“Today, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a declaration, which may have raised questions among the Catholic faithful. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops provides some clarity on this declaration, which I share here to help answer those questions:

“The Declaration issued today by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) articulated a distinction between liturgical (sacramental) blessings, and pastoral blessings, which may be given to persons who desire God’s loving grace in their lives. The Church’s teaching on marriage has not changed, and this declaration affirms that, while also making an effort to accompany people through the imparting of pastoral blessings because each of us needs God’s healing love and mercy in our lives.”

“As we near Christmas and the celebration of our Savior’s birth, let us all strive to be ever more faithful disciples of Jesus, while also being instruments of healing and communion in our world.”

