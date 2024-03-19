Bishop Senior Releases Statement on Ramadan

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Timothy Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following message today:

Dear Friends in the Muslim Community,

On behalf of the clergy and religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg, I offer you peaceful greetings as you observe Ramadan.

In so doing, I take this opportunity to share with you the sentiments expressed by The Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue in its message entitled, Christians and Muslims: Promoters of Love and Friendship, “Existing friendships are reinforced and others are built, paving the way for more peaceful, harmonious and joyful coexistence. …We are aware, dear friends, that peaceful and friendly coexistence faces many challenges and threats: extremism, radicalism, polemics, disputes, and religiously motivated violence. The threats are fueled by a culture of hate. We need, then, to find the most appropriate ways of countering and overcoming such a culture, enhancing instead, enhancing love and friendship, in particular between Muslims and Christians, due to the bonds that unite us.”

As you have begun the holy observance of Ramadan, hatred, suffering and devastation continue to impact the lives of many throughout the world, and in our own communities. I want to assure you of my prayers for all in your community that your month-long vigil of prayer, fasting and works of mercy, will be blessed in every way.

May the Almighty strengthen those working to bring peace where there is conflict and, in His mercy, increase in us a spirit of mutual understanding and collaboration.

Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior

Bishop of Harrisburg