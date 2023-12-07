Bishop Senior Releases Statement on the Start of Hanukah

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Timothy Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following message today on the start of Hanukah:

Dear Sisters and Brothers of the Jewish Community,

As you begin the annual Festival of Lights this evening, I extend a Happy Hanukkah on behalf of the Catholics of the Diocese of Harrisburg.

This year’s celebration is overshadowed by the difficult times confronting Jewish people throughout the world and in our own country. I reaffirm our friendship and the commitment to fervent prayer for all who have suffered so greatly. The great story of the Maccabees persevering firmly in the face of persecution inspires us to renew our solidarity with you today against any form of anti-Semitism and to reaffirm our spiritual fraternity.

During this Holy Season, we join with you in praying for peace everywhere in the world. May the lights of Hanukkah shine to banish the darkness of division, violence and hatred, leading us all to a deeper respect and understanding among all people.

I pray especially that this be a time of blessing for your families, friends, and all in the Jewish community.

Hanukkah sameach!

Bishop Timothy C. Senior

Bishop of Harrisburg