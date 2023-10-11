Bishop Senior Releases Statement regarding the Terrorist Attack on Israel

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Timothy Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following statement today on the terrorist attack against Israel and the continuing conflict in the Holy Land:

Like many, I found myself lost for words this weekend when I heard of the horrific violence Hamas unleashed on our Israeli brothers and sisters. My heart is heavy as news reports continue to detail the evil being inflicted, with no regard for the welfare of innocent civilians, no regard for women, children, and the elderly.

I join in echoing Pope Francis who said on Sunday, “May the attacks and weaponry cease. Please! And let it be understood that terrorism and war do not lead to any resolutions, but only to the death and suffering of so many innocent people.”

I call on all people of our Diocese to pray without ceasing for all those killed, displaced, and impacted by this terrorist attack. We pray God will grant eternal rest to the deceased, console those grieving, comfort those in fear, and guide our world leaders so this conflict may be brought to an end.

To the Jewish community in Central Pennsylvania, we stand in solidarity with you, praying that peace will come to the Holy Land.

