Bishop Senior Summer Pastoral Visits

Bishop Timothy Senior, recently installed as the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg, will celebrate Masses with the faithful throughout the Diocese this summer as he begins his pastoral ministry. During his pastoral visits, Bishop Senior will also meet with all the priests of the Diocese prior to the public Mass. All Masses will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Please view the schedule below for more details.
Tuesday, July 18
Holy Name of Jesus, Harrisburg
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/HolyNameofJesus
Tuesday, July 25
Saint Joseph, Danville
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@StJosephChurchDanvillePA
Thursday, July 27
Saint Joseph, York
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/St.Joseph.York/live_videos
Tuesday, August 1
Saint Joseph, Hanover
Thursday, August 3
Saint Joseph, Mechanicsburg
Mass will be ASL Interpreted
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@stjosephmech/streams
Wednesday August 16
Corpus Christi, Chambersburg
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/corpuschristichambersburg
Thursday, August 17
Saint Cecilia’s Church, Lebanon
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064446709455
Tuesday, August 22
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Elysburg
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/HolyRosaryElysburg
Thursday, August 24
Holy Trinity, Columbia
Tuesday, August 29
Saint Leo the Great, Rohrerstown
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJpskZ2Iv87l6mNH_NMuPQg