Bishop Senior’s Christmas Letter

During these holy days, we turn our hearts and minds to that event in that obscure town in what we now call the Holy Land. Yet, particularly this year, our thoughts are mingled with the sad reality of violence and conflict that mars what should be the unalloyed joy and peace of this time. I ask you to join me whole-heartedly in praying for peace in the Holy Land, peace in Ukraine, peace throughout the world for every nation, among every people, and in every home. United in mind and heart, let us ask the Prince of Peace, who draws so close to us, to quell the violence of war and heal the hearts of all who suffer the indignities of wartime.

One of my favorite prayers for this season comes from an older translation of Holy Mass. It recalls that the gift of the Christ Child bestowed upon us becomes the very gift we have received that we must give as a gift (cf. Matthew 10:8). Let us pray this prayer together during these days for the gift of peace to descend upon us, and through us, to the whole world.