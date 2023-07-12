Bishop Timothy Senior to begin Pastoral Visits this Summer

Public Masses will be offered in each of the Diocesan Deaneries

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Timothy Senior, recently installed as the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg, will celebrate Masses with the faithful throughout the Diocese this summer as he begins his pastoral ministry. Bishop Senior was installed as the Bishop of Harrisburg on June 21 at Saint Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg. During his pastoral visits, Bishop Senior will also meet with all the priests of the Diocese prior to the public Mass.

All the Masses are at 7 p.m. and the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 18, Holy Name of Jesus Church, 6150 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg (Dauphin Deanery)

Tuesday, July 25, Saint Joseph Church, 68 Center Street, Danville (Northern Deanery)

Thursday, July 27, Saint Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, East York (York Deanery)

Tuesday, August 1, Saint Joseph Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover (Adams Deanery)

Thursday, August 3, Saint Joseph Church, 410 East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg (Cumberland/Perry Deanery)

Wednesday August 16, Corpus Christi Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg (Franklin Deanery)

Thursday, August 17, Saint Cecilia’s Church, 120 East Lehman Street, Lebanon (Lebanon Deanery)

Tuesday, August 22, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 599 West Center Street, Elysburg (Northumberland Deanery)

Thursday, August 24, Holy Trinity Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia (North Lancaster Deanery)

Tuesday, August 29, Saint Leo the Great Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster (South Lancaster Deanery)

All the members of the faithful are welcome to attend. Details on which Masses will also be live streamed will be posted to the Diocesan website, www.hbgdiocese.org.

Bishop Senior was named the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg by Pope Francis on April 25, 2023. He was Installed on June 21, 2023. Prior to being named the Bishop of Harrisburg, Bishop Senior was an Auxiliary Bishop of Philadelphia, serving as the Regional Bishop of Montgomery County and Philadelphia-South, as well as Chancellor of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary. While with the Archdiocese, Bishop Senior served as Rector of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, Moderator of the Curia of the Archdiocese, Vicar for Clergy and as Deputy Secretary and Secretary for the Secretariat for Catholic Human Services in the Archdiocese.

The Diocese of Harrisburg was established on March 3, 1868. It has 97 parishes and missions, 35 Catholic schools, and is home to approximately 201,000 registered Catholics throughout its 15 counties. To learn more about the Diocese and its ministries, visit www.hbgdiocese.org.

