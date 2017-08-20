Bishop Waltersheid Returns to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Ordination to Priesthood

Bishop William Waltersheid, Auxiliary Bishop of Pittsburgh, returned to one of his diocesan roots on Aug. 13 to give thanks for the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood

Celebrating Mass at Prince of Peace – Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Steelton, where he was appointed parochial vicar in 1995, Bishop Waltersheid was joined at the altar by concelebrants, Bishop Ronald Gainer and several diocesan priests.

Bishop Waltersheid was born in Ashland and baptized and raised in St. Joseph Parish in Locust Gap. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg on July 11, 1992, by Bishop Nicholas Datillo. He served the diocese for 19 years, including as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Carlisle and as Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life.

“Every priestly assignment that I have had has been the best years of my life. And that’s because every priestly assignment is about falling in love with God’s people,” he said in his homily.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed Bishop Waltersheid as Auxiliary Bishop of Pittsburgh in February of 2011, and he was ordained a bishop on April 25 of that year in St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh.

“A priest’s eyes must always be on the Great High Priest, Jesus Christ. His eyes are fixed every time he raises the host or the chalice, and it is in that holy moment that a priest comes face to face with Christ,” Bishop Waltersheid said.

“Keep your gaze on Jesus and all will be well…. A priest is not a priest for himself. We are priest for all of you – the faithful. We are all in this together, after all,” he said.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness