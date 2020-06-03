HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Ronald W. Gainer released the following statement in response to the brutal killing of Mr. George Floyd, a Minnesota man killed while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer.

“As a Catholic, I was shocked and saddened by the senseless, brutal treatment and death of Mr. George Floyd. No person should ever be so mistreated, humiliated and murdered because of the color of his or her skin.

“The frustration and anger we are seeing unfold in cities in our Diocese, and across our country, through various protests is understandable. Racism has been and remains a plague in our society as insidious as any virus that sickens us. It affects us individually and as a nation. This is an opportunity that should not be lost. We should all take this moment to listen. Listen to the frustrations. Listen to the fears. Listen to the heartaches. Most of all we need to examine our own conscience regarding the dignity and sanctity of every human life.

“While the frustration is justified, the violence, especially against law enforcement officers, the random destruction of property and the looting is never justified and only leads to much greater losses than gains. This past weekend, we celebrated the Solemnity of Pentecost. When imparting the Holy Spirit, Jesus said to his apostles, “Peace be with you.” It is this peace we all need to bring into our hearts and strive to spread in our communities at this time. I ask the people of our Diocese and all people of good will to work to uproot every form of racism and to bring peace to our hearts and communities.”

