The Blessed Virgin Mary: Mother, Evangelizer, and Teacher at Fatima

The Catholic Church has just celebrated the 100th anniversary year of Our Lady of Fatima. What is it that the Mother of God came to do at Fatima? Why did she appear six times from May 13-October 13, 1917, to three young shepherd children: Lucia dos Santos, and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto, now St. Francisco and St. Jacinta, in the pastures of the Cova da Iria at Fatima, Portugal?

Let’s set a little historical context. Mary appeared at Fatima as brutal trench warfare (World War I) raged in Europe, claiming tens of millions of lives. The Bolshevik Revolution was unfolding in Russia, from which sprang the errors of atheistic Communism. Just weeks before she first appeared at Fatima, Pope Benedict XV made a direct appeal to Our Lady for peace. The Blessed Virgin Mary responded. She came to Fatima as Mother, Evangelizer, and Catechist.

Mary, Mother at Fatima

What mother does not want good for her children and to see them happy? There is no love like a mother’s love. All the baptized are children of Mary. What our Blessed Mother wants for us is, eventually, nothing less than the eternal, unending bliss of Heaven!

On May 13, 1917, just after they had prayed a Rosary, the Blessed Mother first appeared to the shepherd children. Dressed in white and suspended in the air over an oak tree in the pasture, she proceeded to act in a most nurturing, maternal way. She was smiling warmly at the children, welcoming them, re-assuring them that they need not be afraid. She asked the children to pray the Rosary for peace and for an end to the war. She asked them if they would do penance and offer up their sufferings for the conversion of sinners…because sinners are her children, too. She desires the happiness and wellbeing of all her spiritual children, saints and sinners alike. And she delivers on her promises. In both the July and September 13 apparitions, she promised that there would be a great miracle. Sure enough, on October 13, the well-known “Miracle of the Sun” occurred. The Holy Mother of God is a mother who comes through. Our Lady of Fatima is the perfect mother!

Mary, Evangelizer at Fatima

Anywhere Mary appears, whether it is at Guadalupe, Lourdes, Fatima, etc., she comes to more firmly plant the Catholic faith, and in many of these apparitions, asks that a physical church be built. In the final of the six apparitions, on October 13, Mary appeared and asked that a chapel be built in her honor.

Besides being the Mother of God, Mary is Mother of the Church and an icon for the Church. Ultimately, evangelization is about bringing the saving message of Jesus Christ and his Catholic Church, in its totality, to the ends of the earth (cf. Matthew 28: 16-20). It is about the growth of the Church and the forming of true Catholic disciples. Her apparitions at Fatima have borne tremendous spiritual fruit. Mary is the Great Evangelizer!

Mary, Catechist at Fatima

There is an old axiom that “Repetition is the mother of all learning.” And the word catechesis, from the Latin, means “re-echo.” What does Mary, our loving Mother and Catechist, keep re-echoing at the six Fatima apparitions?

Conversion of life

Penance

Daily Rosary

Devotion to her Immaculate Heart

These are great weapons that our Blessed Mother emphasizes, and are at our disposal in the fight against the world, the flesh, and the devil.

What good catechist does not want the truths of the faith broken open in an understandable way for her students? Mary was not afraid to teach the hard truths. In her July 13 apparition, she showed the children a vivid vision of Hell. She asked them if they were willing to endure suffering for the conversion of sinners (by which she meant, specifically, those ensconced in mortal sin). These young saints-in-the-making readily agreed. In her August 19 apparition, Mary said to the children, “Pray, pray very much for sinners, many go to hell because there are none to sacrifice themselves and pray for them.”

A good catechist wants her students to learn important prayers to help them get to Heaven. Mary did this at Fatima. She revealed herself to be “The Lady of the Rosary.” She called the children to pray the Rosary daily. She emphasized that the Rosary is a powerful weapon for good and for peace…internally, in families, and in the world. The Rosary is, as St. John Paul II emphasized, “the contemplation of the face of Christ in the School of Mary.”

But, because great catechists are people of hope, she also taught them about Heaven. When Lucia asked in the June 13 apparition if they, the three children, would go to Heaven soon, Mary told them that Francisco and Jacinta would go soon. They both died within two years of the final apparitions. In a classic understatement, Mary told Lucia that she, Lucia, would “stay here for some time to come” to spread devotion to her Immaculate Heart. Lucia died about one month short of her 98th birthday.

In her June 13 apparition, Mary promised that the children would all get to Heaven. In the cases of Francisco and Jacinta, that promise was fulfilled less than two years after her apparitions at the Cova. Mary is a mother who always keeps her promises. And Our Lady of Fatima, Mother, Evangelizer, and Catechist, promised the following:

“In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”

Immaculate Mary, your praises we sing. Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of the Rosary, pray for us!

(Jim Gontis is the Director of the Diocesan Office for Evangelization and Catechesis, and the Director of Sports Ministry for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)

By Jim Gontis, Special to The Witness