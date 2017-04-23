Building the Kingdom

Many of you are aware that I belong to the congregation of the Sisters of Christian Charity. Every congregation of religious has customs that are unique to them. These customs help to create a unique heritage within the congregation.

When I entered the formation process in order to become a Sister, my class was told by our directresses to pick a patron saint as well as a class title. After much thought, prayer, and discussion, my class agreed that our patron was to be St. Joseph, spouse of Mary. After studying and praying some more on the attributes of St. Joseph, we came up with our class title: “Builders of the Kingdom of God through Sacrificial Love.”

As I began reflecting on “thy Kingdom come” for this part of the series on the Lord’s Prayer, I knew that I could not, as a “Builder of the Kingdom of God,” overlook not only the meaning of the phrase but also how you and I both can and do build up this kingdom.

So, what’s the “Kingdom of God” all about? First and foremost, it is not a place one can visit as in an earthly kingdom. It is found within a person, Jesus Christ. In Him, through Him, and with Him, God is present to us. So when we pray, “Thy Kingdom come,” we are praying that Jesus will one day again walk the face of the earth, establishing a new order, a new creation, a new Eden.

The second aspect of the Kingdom resides within the heart of mankind. A church father named Origen wrote, “… those who pray for the coming of the Kingdom of God pray without any doubt for the Kingdom of God that they contain in themselves, and they pray that this kingdom might bear fruit and attain its fullness.”1 When we pray “Thy Kingdom come,” we pray for the fulfillment of God’s personal call to holiness. This is truly a matter of the heart and an openness of the will to God. A constant openness and hunger to follow God’s will in our life is hard work but so rewarding because it creates hope and joy.

The third part of the kingdom can be found within the Church. It is present now but not yet complete until the end of history. We are still waiting for its fulfillment to be experienced. In fact, we pray during Advent, “Come Lord Jesus!” His coming is when the fulfillment of this third realm of the kingdom takes place.

With all this mind, how does one build up the kingdom? In Colossians 3:23–24, St. Paul writes, “Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve.” In other words, as we pray “thy Kingdom come,” we are commissioned to bring about the Kingdom by working. Human work is sacred, given to human beings by God. It is a means in which we can orient our beings to the divine. After all, wasn’t creation a “work” of God? Wasn’t our redemption the work of Jesus? By our work, we bring God’s creative act here to the 21st century! By our work, we bring into our time the sacrificial love of Jesus through our outpouring of our energy. This can truly be sacrificial in nature!

What kind of work do you do? Be EXCELLENT in it! Do everything out of love, a love that doesn’t count the cost, a love that is willing to give one hundred percent, one hundred percent of the time! Strap on your tool belt and get to work building up the Kingdom!

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness