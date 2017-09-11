Are You Called to be a Spiritual Guide?

The Diocese of Harrisburg Formation for the Ministry of Spiritual Direction is accepting applications from those individuals who may be called to be a “true servant of the living tradition of prayer.” (CCC 2690)

This three year program of formation is designed for adults experienced in the spiritual life who are seeking to discern this call and to deepen “the gifts of wisdom, faith, and discernment” (CCC 2690) given by the Spirit for this ministry, as well as the necessary qualities, presence, and interpersonal skills.

Formation sessions will meet monthly at the Cardinal Keeler Center, Harrisburg, PA. Candidates should contact their pastors for applications and other pertinent materials.

For more information:

Please contact:

Sr. Geralyn Schmidt, SCC

srgschmidt@hbgdiocese.org

717.685.4168

Applications due by September 25, 2017