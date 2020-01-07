As the weather turned cold, the Knights of Columbus in Carlisle heated up their commitment to the community with free winter coat distributions for children. Knights of Columbus Council #4057 at St. Patrick Parish in Carlisle distributed 96 brand new, warm coats to children at Lamberton Middle School, and Hamilton and LeTort Elementary Schools in Carlisle.

Today, 18 percent of American children and 14 percent of Canadian children live in poverty. As a result, many families cannot afford to provide even the basic necessity of a warm winter coat. Putting their faith into action, Knights of Columbus councils have handed out more than 500,000 coats to children throughout the United States and Canada through the Coats for Kids program.

St. Patrick Council #4057 is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally with both financial contributions and hands-on service.