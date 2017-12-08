Catechists Urged to Welcome Intoxication and Heartburn from the Holy Spirit

Holding up imagery of tongues of flame descending upon the apostles at the first Pentecost, the keynote speaker at this year’s Diocesan Catechetical Conference introduced the goal of his presentation:

“My job is to give you heartburn.”

Joe Paprocki, DMin., a faith formation consultant, author and blogger, addressed the several hundred catechists gathered at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg on Nov. 11 for the annual event.

While Dr. Paprocki comes from a family of pharmacists – his grandfather developed Paprocki’s Antacid Powder and founded a pharmacy in 1919 – he wasn’t referring to acid reflux and indigestion, but rather the joy and zeal of the apostles as they set out to proclaim the Good News.

Dr. Paprocki is a national consultant for faith formation at Loyola Press, an author and frequent speaker, and a blogger at www.catechistsjourney.com. He is the brother of Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield.

His keynote address focused on “Cultivating the Right Kind of Heartburn” to set hearts on fire for Jesus Christ.

“Go back to the apostles gathered in the Upper Room on the first Pentecost. They were so fired up that even though their lives were in danger, they left the Upper Room and went into the center of Jerusalem to proclaim Jesus Christ, and 3,000 people were added to their number,” he pointed out.

“What was it that made those 3,000 people say, ‘I want what you’re having’? It had to do with the fact that [the apostles] were on fire,” Dr. Paprocki remarked. “They should have been afraid. Their leader had been executed…. They should have been sad, yet they were joyful.”

While doubters accused the apostles of being drunk, Peter would explain that they were intoxicated with the Holy Spirit.

“That’s what you and I are called to be,” Dr. Paprocki told the catechists. “We’re called to be people who have been transformed and who exhibit that transformation, so that when others see us or hear us, they might think, ‘What’s gotten into you? I want what you’re having.’”

It is the joy that we exhibit that attracts people to our faith, not a doctrinal debate or an instruction on moral teaching, Dr. Paprocki said. “We become so intoxicated when the Holy Spirit sets our hearts on fire, so that other people take pause and say, ‘What’s going on in your life?’”

In his address, he presented nine strategies for catechists to share the kerygma – the simple and straightforward proclamation of Jesus that is designed to convert hearts and minds – imitating the apostles as they set out to teach all nations:

Point out that the current reality is broken, and proclaim a new reality: the Kingdom of God. Teach that the Kingdom of God is in our midst now, and it lifts us up from the brokenness that exists in the world.

Identify Jesus Christ as a trusted source. Present him as the Savior to our predicaments.

Proclaim Jesus’ mighty deeds. Talk about the miracles he is doing in our life, so that others will want the same.

Boast of the Cross as the means to eternal life. Celebrate selfless love and the laying down of our lives for others by setting aside our own needs.

Share the Good News of the Resurrection. Tell others that Jesus is alive and present to us today.

Invite others to follow Christ more closely as a disciple. Identify their gifts, and encourage them to serve – perhaps as a lector, a cantor, or in the work of social justice.

Encourage repentance and forgiveness. Be clear that following Jesus requires a change.

Encourage commitment to Christ. Teach others that following Christ requires a full commitment, not just cheering from the sidelines.

Call others to discipleship and evangelization. Send others forth to share the Good News, perhaps by asking students to lead parts of a class.

“When we invite people to follow Christ, we should lead with joy,” Dr. Paprocki remarked.

“The apostles did this when they went into the streets and proclaimed the Gospel with kerygma. This is what needs to be at the heart of all of our catechesis,” he said.

“You and I are not teachers of a subject. We are facilitators of an encounter. We are inviting people to encounter Jesus,” Dr. Paprocki told the catechists. “It’s the difference between ‘I want to tell you about Jesus’ and ‘I’d like to introduce you to someone I know.’

“Be under the influence of Jesus. Be more kerygmatic,” he challenged. “Be people who lead with joy when they encounter other people. Go out and give the world heartburn!”

The Catechetical Conference opened with Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer, who thanked the catechists for being his collaborators in ministry.

“No one of us is sufficient for the life of the Church. All of us together in the Body of Christ, God has gathered and given each particular gifts,” he said in his homily.

“The heart of catechesis isn’t information. The heart of catechesis is a person: Jesus Christ,” Bishop Gainer said. “Our work is to be in communion with Christ in the fullest possible sense, and then to impart that union – through knowledge, through example – to those we serve in catechesis.”

The event also featured numerous vendors from various diocesan ministries, as well as educational and religious items. Three afternoon sessions offered workshops on a variety of topics, including apologetics, conveying the faith to adolescents, the role of Godparents and sponsors, and catechesis for persons with disabilities.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness