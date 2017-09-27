Cathedral Parish Outreach is Corporal Work of Mercy

Shining Light Thrift Shop’s 25th Anniversary

On a recent Thursday morning at the Shining Light Thrift Shop in midtown Harrisburg, staff member Gail Kline leaned across the front counter and discreetly told an impoverished customer at the cash register that he would be receiving a 90 percent discount on his items.

“Really?” the man inquired.

Mrs. Kline confirmed, as an expression of gratitude crept across the man’s face.

Among its various outreach efforts, the thrift shop offers 50 percent and 90 percent discounts to customers based on income eligibility guidelines.

“This is why we are here. Our mission is to provide service to people in need,” said its founder and current volunteer, Connie Hanna.

An outreach ministry of the Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick in Harrisburg, the Shining Light Thrift Shop is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, marking a milestone of serving disadvantaged individuals with free or low-cost clothing, domestics and personal care items.

More than 1,000 impoverished people each year seek the services of the Shining Light Thrift Shop, located at 1310 North 3rd Street, just across from Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market. They are men and women recently released from prison, people residing at local shelters, and clients of area agencies that serve the disadvantaged.

As a 501(c)3 organization, the thrift shop partners with 44 local agencies, shelters and churches that refer people to its Free Client Program. This program allows individuals to receive from the shop approximately $175 worth of free clothing and personal care items over a six-month period. Items include shirts, pants, footwear, a suit or dress, a coat, underwear and socks, as well as combs, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste, hats, gloves and scarves.

The Free Client Program spans a six-month period for each individual so that they can be sure to receive the items they need and clothing that meets their size and style, noted Nancy Moran, Shining Light Thrift Shop’s Board President.

Among the 44 agencies that refer to the Free Client Program are the Interfaith Shelter for Homeless Families, Lourdeshouse Maternity Services and Evergreen House for women on the road to recovery, as well as 16 Catholic parishes on Harrisburg’s east and west shores.

The thrift shop also offers a Free Outfit Program to people who are referred from Downtown Daily Bread and the Case Management Unit, providing them with a shirt and a pair of shorts or pants. Homeless people who come to the shop are also provided with a free outfit. Those who do not come to the shop through agency referrals are encouraged to fill out paperwork for the 50 percent and 90 percent discounts on store merchandise.

The staff and volunteers understand their mission as one of practicing the Corporal Work of Mercy of clothing the naked.

“We are constantly reminded that Jesus is here with us, in those we serve,” said Mrs. Moran, who has been part of the thrift shop’s ministry since 2009.

“Many of the people coming here for assistance are addicted to drugs or alcohol, or are overcoming that addiction. Others are just out of prison and have nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said Mrs. Hanna. “Sometimes they are angry and frustrated, and sometimes they can be difficult. But you ignore all that and see the face of God in everyone who walks in here.”

Time, Talent and Treasure

The thrift shop depends on the time, talent and treasure of its volunteers, donors and shoppers to support its efforts.

“We have to support our infrastructure of three part-time staff and more than 40 volunteers, and pay the rent to keep our mission going,” Mrs. Moran said.

“We need donations, we need volunteers, and we need people to come in and make purchases,” she urged.

Love of NeighborShop volunteers receive, unpack and sort items, and arrange them in the shop. Others donate their time to pick up and deliver donated furniture, or coordinate drives at their church, school or organization to collect items or funds for the shop.

The biggest needs are for blue jeans, underwear, men’s wallets and winter hats and gloves, as well as cash donations so that the shop can purchase them.

The shop is also seeking volunteers who can serve on a regular basis, and people who can work with local businesses to secure items like umbrellas, slightly used or lightly damaged furniture, or unused t-shirts from fundraising events.

Mrs. Hanna pointed to a recent drive by the Knights of Columbus at St. Matthew Parish in Dauphin that collected 500 pairs of new underwear for thrift shop clients in need.

Continuing the Mission

The roots of the Shining Light Thrift Shop stem from a clothing drive for a family displaced by a fire in the early 1990s.

Mrs. Hanna, who was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at the Cathedral Parish, remembers thinking during that clothing drive, “How do I know what kind of clothing they would like? Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a place where people could select the colors and styles and sizes they want?”

The idea for the thrift shop was generated, and it was established on Sept. 9, 1992. The society held a fundraiser to establish seed money, and soon moved into its original location on Locust Street in downtown Harrisburg. It took on the title of Shining Light Thrift Shop at the suggestion of one of the members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“Throughout our years – 7 on Locust Street and 18 here on Third Street – we’ve been supported by the community, the generosity of people, and by our pastors,” Mrs. Hanna remarked. Those priests are Msgr. Richard Youtz, Msgr. William Richardson, Father Thomas Rozman and the current pastor, Father Joshua Brommer.

The Thrift Shop’s location has changed since its inception, and so have the faces of its clients and customers, but the mission has remained the same – serve the disadvantaged of the community with free or low-cost clothing and domestic items, and shine a beacon of light on Jesus’ mandate to serve the least of our brothers and sisters.

“We are proud that we are a ministry of the Cathedral Parish, and of being a work of the Church,” Mrs. Moran said. “Our good name carries forth into the community, and the people who come here for assistance, to shop or to donate and volunteer do so because they recognize that this is an important ministry – and we are grateful.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness