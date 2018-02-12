To Father (later Auxiliary Bishop) Lawrence Schott goes the credit for establishing the forerunner of the Catholic Campus Ministry in the diocese. When assistant pastor at Saint Patrick Church, Carlisle, in the 1930s, he established a bulletin for the Catholic students attending Dickinson College and Dickinson School of Law. Within a few years the bulletins were being distributed to all the colleges in the diocese, and Father Schott was named Diocesan Moderator of the Catholic Student Centers on college campuses.

In 1964 the program became part of the national Newman Apostolate, and in the same year the first building in the diocese dedicated specifically to be a Newman Center opened at what was then Millersville State Teachers College. Full-time and part-time chaplains were appointed as the program expanded and Newman Centers were established on campuses throughout the diocese. In 1970 the name changed from Newman Apostolate to Catholic Campus Ministry.

Today the Diocese of Harrisburg has a Catholic Campus Ministry presence on 14 campuses. Catholic Campus Ministry provides a wide variety of spiritual, liturgical, educational, service and social opportunities for college and university communities to foster faith and friendship.