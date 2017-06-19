Catholic Charities to Host Screening of Refugee Film and Panel Event

“The Refugee Crisis: Resettlement Facts and Myths” is an evening featuring a pre-release screening of a documentary film focusing on the world’s largest refugee camp and a panel discussion with local refugees that will take place June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Cardinal Keeler Center, Harrisburg.

“Warehoused: The Forgotten Refugees of Dadaab” is a soon-to-be-released documentary film that explores the struggles of protracted or “warehoused” refugees who have been confined to a camp for five years or more. The film sheds light on the seemingly insurmountable challenges facing refugees across the globe through an intimate glimpse into daily life at Dadaab, Kenya – the world’s largest refugee camp. It is approximately the size of the city of Atlanta.

Viewers will see the camp’s inner workings through the refugees’ personal stories, most notably Liban and his perseverance to provide for and reunite with his family. Featuring commentary by the UN Refugee Agency workers who courageously provide desperately needed aid during the protracted crisis, “Warehoused” reveals the increasingly vital roles that relief agency organizations, host countries and permanent asylum nations have in the lives of millions of people struggling to find a place they can call home.

“We hope that by bringing this film to our area and also by giving local refugees a chance to answer questions that we can shine a light onto the very real tragic human condition that the people that are trapped in camps like Dadaab face for years of their lives,” said John Leedock of Catholic Charities’ Immigration and Refugee Services.

A panel discussion will follow the film, offering those in attendance the opportunity to speak with and ask questions of refugees who have settled locally. Some of these refugees had once lived in the Dadaab camp. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg and the Diocesan Commission on Catholic Social Doctrine and is organizing the evening.

Catholic Charities operates a refugee resettlement program that focuses on self-sufficiency for the refugees. They help approximately 300 refugees a year, ninety percent of which are gainfully employed within 90 days. The refugees often come from Syria, Nepal, Bhutan, China and South Korea as well as other locations. More information about the service is available at www.cchbg.org.

The public is welcome to attend this free event. Registration is not necessary but is encouraged to aid with event planning. Those interested can register on-line at www.hbgdiocese.org/warehoused. Questions can be directed to John Leedock at jleedock@cchbg.org.