Catholic Charities USA Launches Text-to-Give for Disaster Operations for Hurricane Harvey

Alexandria, Va. — With Hurricane Harvey reaching landfall, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church, has launched a text-to-give option that allows individuals to donate from virtually anywhere to support the organization’s disaster operations efforts.

“Hurricane Harvey will have a devastating effect on communities in its path,” said Sister Donna Markham, President and CEO of CCUSA. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors we are able to provide the compassionate care and support to anyone – regardless of background or religious beliefs—to help them rebuild their lives.”

Funds raised will go towards Catholic Charities agencies’ efforts to assist families and individuals with shelter, food, and other immediate and long-term recovery needs.

Beginning with Hurricane Katrina, CCUSA has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families recover from disasters. To donate, text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 or visit www.catholiccharitiesusa.org