‘Be Catholic because the Church is Truth’ Men Told at Conference

April Fools’ Day was no ruse for the more than 1,100 men gathered for the annual Diocesan Men’s Conference.

“We have to be infinitely tough-minded. Truth is an absolute. The only reason why everyone should be Catholic is because the Church is Truth,” renowned author and speaker Dr. Peter Kreeft told the crowd during his keynote address.

“Fools for Christ: Men Called to Glorify God through His Catholic Church” was the theme of this year’s gathering, held April 1 at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg.

The crowd of more than 1,100 attendees was a record number among annual diocesan conferences.

The conference, now in its sixth year, featured Dr. Kreeft’s keynote presentation, more than 35 workshops, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The day concluded with Holy Mass celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer.

Dr. Kreeft, a professor of philosophy at Boston College and King’s College, offered in his presentation seven reasons why everyone should be Catholic: the Church is true, the Church is good, the Church is beautiful, the facts of history prove its existence, it produces saints, it is the vehicle to Heaven, and it is where we meet Jesus Christ.

Truth, goodness and beauty are “the three foods that every human soul is designed to hunger for, infinitely,” and the theological virtues of faith, hope and charity are the answers to those desires, Dr. Kreeft began.

Truth is an absolute, and one of its fruits is goodness. “Just as truth is the only honest reason for believing in the Catholic faith, so goodness, which is the essence of charity, is the only irrefutable reason for being a Catholic,” he said.

Truth and goodness together produce joy, “and we are destined for nothing less than joy,” Dr. Kreeft remarked.

A fundamental truth is the historical fact that Jesus Christ established the Catholic Church, he continued, pointing to the Church’s presence throughout history. “To be Christian is to accept Christ as Lord, and if Christ said, ‘Here is the Church that I designed for you,’ you take it!” he remarked.

On sainthood, Dr. Kreeft reminded the conference attendees that we are all called to be saints. “The highest authority in the world demands nothing less!” he stressed, urging the faithful to turn to the lives of the saints as models to be witnesses for Christ, despite problems and hardships.

Dr. Kreeft’s sixth reason why everyone should be Catholic is Heaven.

“Be a Catholic because Noah’s Arc is going to the land of life, and you’re in the land the death,” he said. “The Church is an arc, it’s going somewhere. It’s God’s way of saving you from a flood and preserving you for a new world.”

But the most logical reason to be Catholic, he remarked, is because the Church is where you meet Jesus Christ.

“Here, you can meet God Incarnate personally – Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity – in the Eucharist,” Dr. Kreeft said. “Jesus Christ is fully present in the Eucharist [and] when you receive the Eucharist, that’s the closest you can possibly get to Heaven on earth.”

Formation and renewal in the faith continued after Dr. Kreeft’s presentation as conference attendees took advantage of an abundance of workshops that focused on such topics as angels and demons, Biblical apologetics, bringing children and grandchildren back to the Church, responding to children with same-sex attraction, and the lives and witness of various saints.

St. Thomas More was one of the saints held as models for Catholics today in a workshop session offered by Bishop Gainer examining what the martyr teaches about conscience and its formation.

Today’s concept of “self-aholism,” in which a person is absorbed with himself of herself, creates confusion regarding the understanding of conscience, the bishop remarked.

“How we answer ‘What is conscience? How does it work? What are we to do with it?’ affects every response to every moral question and our understanding of human existence,” he said. “Today, conscience is considered by many as a subjective and – at the same time – infallible capacity for moral judgement.”

That concept is wrong, the bishop said.

“If every person were able with absolute certainty to declare for himself or herself what is morally right or wrong in every circumstance, there would be no need for moral norms,” the bishop stressed.

“Conscience must be educated in a firm Catholic faith, trust in God, study and reflection on Church teaching, prayer, the sacraments and spiritual discipline,” he said.

St. Thomas More shows us “conscience proper – that interior voice within a person where the law of God is inscribed,” he said.

A devout Catholic, a lawyer, scholar, author, government servant and Lord Chancellor, St. Thomas More was imprisoned in the Tower of London and then beheaded by the order of King Henry VII for refusing to sign the king’s Act of Supremacy – making him head of the Catholic Church in England – and Act of Succession – that only his children with Anne Boleyn, and not of he and his wife Catherine of Aragon, would be successors to the throne.

More was imprisoned from April 1534 until his death on July 6, 1535, and in that time wrote numerous letters which most often spoke of his conscience.

He could have signed the king’s acts and spared his life. Instead, he refused “in an act of profound obedience to the truth,” Bishop Gainer pointed out.

“He is so contrary to what we see so many politicians and government officials, especially Catholics, feel they can legitimately do,” the bishop said of St. Thomas More, who is the patron of lawyers, statesmen and politicians.

“Today, elected and appointed public officials often quarantine their consciences from their public acts…. More gave up his life rather than separate his conscience from his public acts,” he said.

Conscience is not simply an innate sense of right and wrong, but rather requires formation and “instruction on how to assemble,” Bishop Gainer pointed out.

He pointed to the Latin word for “conscience” – conscientia – which means “to know together with.”

“This ‘knowing’ has to be in relationship to something else, and that is the image of God. It’s knowing the moral truth according to the image of God inscribed in the human person,” he said.

“Conscience is not identified with personal wishes of preferences; it seeks something else beyond itself,” Bishop Gainer said. “Conscience cannot be reduced to social advantage, group consensus, or the advance of political and social power, [rather] it points to the innermost part of man where he hears God speak, where man makes choices in reference to the supreme good that draws us all toward our final goals.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness