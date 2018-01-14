Harrisburg Diocese Catholic Schools Week Open Houses

Please use the information below to find our more about a Catholic Education at a school near you.
|BERWICK, Holy Family
|BLOOMSBURG, St. Columba
|CAMP HILL, Good Shepherd
|Jan. 28
|1-3 p.m.
|Families of prospective students in grades Pre-K 3 through 8th are welcome to attend. Our dedicated faculty members will be available to discuss, in detail, our top-notch curriculum and our commitment to “growing faithful leaders of tomorrow.” Guided campus tours will be provided by our team of student ambassadors. Call 717-737-7261 to register for the Jan. 28 Open House or to set up your own personal tour. You may also contact us via email at jletersky@gsschpa.org.
|CARLISLE, St. Patrick
|CHAMBERSBURG, Corpus Christi
|COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Reg
|COLUMBIA, Our Lady of the Angels
|DALLASTOWN, St. Joseph
|DANVILLE, St. Joseph
|EPHRATA, Our Mother of Perpetual Help
|Jan. 18
|10 a.m.-noon
|Visitors will have a chance to tour the school and meet teachers from grades preschool through eight. Registration forms for the 2018-19 school year will also be available. For more information, call 717-738-2414 or visit www.omph.org.
|GETTYSBURG, St. Francis Xavier
|HANOVER, Sacred Heart
|HANOVER, St. Joseph
|HARRISBURG, Catholic Elem.
|HARRISBURG, Holy Name of Jesus
|HARRISBURG, St. Catherine
|Jan. 28
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, offering Preschool through 8th grade. Prospective families, current families, and alumni are invited! Tours will be provided, light refreshments will be served in the cafeteria, and classrooms will be open with teachers available to answer questions. For questions, contact Kelly Rogers, Director of Advancement, at 717-564-1760, ext. 129, or krogers@sclhbg.org.
|HARRISBURG, St. Margaret Mary
|HERSHEY, St. Joan of Arc
|Give your child the gift of a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School of Excellence education at St. Joan of Arc School. Catholic School’s Week Open House/Registration will take place Jan. 28. Other registration dates are Jan. 29-31 from 9 a.m.-noon. Please see our Web site, http://school.stjoanhershey.org/, to see all that we have to offer. Call 717-533-2854 or e-mail Deb Rizzotto, Director of Development, drizzotto@stjoanhershey.org to schedule your personal tour.
|LANCASTER, Resurrection
|LANCASTER, Sacred Heart
|LANCASTER, St. Anne
|Jan. 28
|11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
12:30-1:30 p.m.
The Open Houses will include an information session, a tour of the school and the opportunity to meet with current parents. Interested attendees should RSVP to the school office at 717-394-6711 or to woodsuzanne@stannelancaster.org. St. Anne School is a Pre K-4 to grade 8 Catholic school serving the families of St. Anne Parish, St. John Neumann Parish and the surrounding community.
|LANCASTER, St. Leo the Great
|LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic (elem)
|LEWISTOWN, Sacred Heart
|McSHERRYSTOWN, Annunciation BVM
|MECHANICSBURG, St. Joseph
|MIDDLETOWN, Seven Sorrows BVM
|NEW CUMBERLAND, St. Theresa
|Jan. 28
|9 a.m. -noon
|Take a tour of the school with one of our students, meet the faculty and experience the Saints Difference. If you are interested in St. Theresa School in New Cumberland, but can’t make the Open House, call 717-774-7464 to schedule your personal tour. Enrollment begins Jan. 28.
|NEW FREEDOM, St. John the Baptist
|NEW OXFORD, Immaculate Conception
|THOMASVILLE, St. Rose of Lima
|WAYNESBORO, St. Andrew
|YORK, St. Joseph
|YORK, St. Patrick
|CAMP HILL, Trinity HS
|COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional HS
|HARRISBURG, Bishop McDevitt HS
|LANCASTER, Lancaster Catholic HS
|Feb. 1
|6:30-8 p.m.
|The Open House is a great way to explore the school and to see what it would like to be a Crusader. To register for the Open House, please visit lchsyes.org and click on Admissions.
|LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic School (secondary)
|McSHERRYSTOWN, Delone Catholic HS
|YORK, York Catholic High School
|Jan. 21
|noon-2 p.m.
|Prospective students and their families are welcome to tour the school, talk with faculty, staff, and students, and enjoy learning more about York Catholic’s exemplary academic programs, faith-based education, and extracurricular activities for students in grades 7-12. To learn more, contact Ms. Heather Hoffman, Director of Admissions and Enrollment Management, at 717-846-8871, ext. 220. Snow date is Jan. 28 from 12-2 p.m.