Harrisburg Diocese Catholic Schools Week Open Houses

BERWICK, Holy Family

BLOOMSBURG, St. Columba



CAMP HILL, Good Shepherd Jan. 28 1-3 p.m. Families of prospective students in grades Pre-K 3 through 8th are welcome to attend. Our dedicated faculty members will be available to discuss, in detail, our top-notch curriculum and our commitment to “growing faithful leaders of tomorrow.” Guided campus tours will be provided by our team of student ambassadors. Call 717-737-7261 to register for the Jan. 28 Open House or to set up your own personal tour. You may also contact us via email at jletersky@gsschpa.org.

CARLISLE, St. Patrick

CHAMBERSBURG, Corpus Christi

COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Reg

COLUMBIA, Our Lady of the Angels





DALLASTOWN, St. Joseph



DANVILLE, St. Joseph



EPHRATA, Our Mother of Perpetual Help Jan. 18 10 a.m.-noon Visitors will have a chance to tour the school and meet teachers from grades preschool through eight. Registration forms for the 2018-19 school year will also be available. For more information, call 717-738-2414 or visit www.omph.org.

GETTYSBURG, St. Francis Xavier



HANOVER, Sacred Heart

HANOVER, St. Joseph

HARRISBURG, Catholic Elem.



HARRISBURG, Holy Name of Jesus



HARRISBURG, St. Catherine Jan. 28 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, offering Preschool through 8th grade. Prospective families, current families, and alumni are invited! Tours will be provided, light refreshments will be served in the cafeteria, and classrooms will be open with teachers available to answer questions. For questions, contact Kelly Rogers, Director of Advancement, at 717-564-1760, ext. 129, or krogers@sclhbg.org.

HARRISBURG, St. Margaret Mary

HERSHEY, St. Joan of Arc Give your child the gift of a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School of Excellence education at St. Joan of Arc School. Catholic School’s Week Open House/Registration will take place Jan. 28. Other registration dates are Jan. 29-31 from 9 a.m.-noon. Please see our Web site, http://school.stjoanhershey.org/, to see all that we have to offer. Call 717-533-2854 or e-mail Deb Rizzotto, Director of Development, drizzotto@stjoanhershey.org to schedule your personal tour.



LANCASTER, Resurrection



LANCASTER, Sacred Heart



LANCASTER, St. Anne Jan. 28 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Open Houses will include an information session, a tour of the school and the opportunity to meet with current parents. Interested attendees should RSVP to the school office at 717-394-6711 or to woodsuzanne@stannelancaster.org. St. Anne School is a Pre K-4 to grade 8 Catholic school serving the families of St. Anne Parish, St. John Neumann Parish and the surrounding community.

LANCASTER, St. Leo the Great

LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic (elem)

LEWISTOWN, Sacred Heart

McSHERRYSTOWN, Annunciation BVM

MECHANICSBURG, St. Joseph

MIDDLETOWN, Seven Sorrows BVM

NEW CUMBERLAND, St. Theresa Jan. 28 9 a.m. -noon Take a tour of the school with one of our students, meet the faculty and experience the Saints Difference. If you are interested in St. Theresa School in New Cumberland, but can’t make the Open House, call 717-774-7464 to schedule your personal tour. Enrollment begins Jan. 28.

NEW FREEDOM, St. John the Baptist

NEW OXFORD, Immaculate Conception

THOMASVILLE, St. Rose of Lima

WAYNESBORO, St. Andrew

YORK, St. Joseph

YORK, St. Patrick

CAMP HILL, Trinity HS



COAL TOWNSHIP, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional HS



HARRISBURG, Bishop McDevitt HS

LANCASTER, Lancaster Catholic HS Feb. 1 6:30-8 p.m. The Open House is a great way to explore the school and to see what it would like to be a Crusader. To register for the Open House, please visit lchsyes.org and click on Admissions.

LEBANON, Lebanon Catholic School (secondary)

McSHERRYSTOWN, Delone Catholic HS