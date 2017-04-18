Cemetery Flowers Available

As a service for those who are unable to visit the graves of loved ones in Diocesan Cemeteries, a program is offered each spring for flowers to be placed at gravesites. Floral arrangements are placed for Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, and for early autumn.

This year, the Diocesan Office of Catholic Cemeteries is offering an expanded selection of silk arrangements, which will be placed at graves in advance of the holiday. Flower arrangements may be ordered for one or more of the dates indicated.

Flowers will be placed on the dates below:

May 8, 2017 for Mother’s day (May 14)

May 22, 2017 for Memorial Day (May 29)

June 12, 2017 for Father’s Day (June 18)

August 21, 2017 for Fall flowers (September 4)

Selection and purchase, at the price of $34, can be made at one of our Diocesan Cemetery offices or by using this on-line order form. A separate order form is needed for each flower order.