“I know that there are broad smiles on your faces right now, even though I can’t see your faces,” Bishop Gainer told the candidates: William Barbee, Aaron Lynch, Peter Rettig and Norbert Suresh. The Rite of Ordination was celebrated at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg in front of a limited number of close family and friends. The Mass was also livestreamed on the Diocese’s YouTube Channel.

The deacons are continuing to serve in the parishes they have been recently assigned to: Deacon Barbee at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Harrisburg; Deacon Lynch at St. Catherine Labouré Parish in Harrisburg; and Deacon Rettig at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Gettysburg. Deacon Suresh, MSSCC, who has been living and serving with his order in Fairfield while completing studies at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., is waiting to receive his diaconate assignment from his congregation.

In his homily, Bishop Gainer cautioned the candidates against the temptation of considering diaconate ordination solely as a milestone toward priesthood.

“There is a temptation, I know, for you to see this ordination simply as a movement toward your true vocation, since each of you aspires to be ordained a priest. It’s a temptation that all of us, I think, might fall into. We might rejoice today just because you are one step closer to the priesthood. That is understandable. But today’s sacramental celebration is more than a stepping stone to your final goal,” he said.

The bishop read to the candidates the words Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI spoke to the clergy of Rome in 2008: “Every priest, of course, also continues to be a deacon, and must always be aware of this dimension, for the Lord himself became our minister, our deacon. Recall the act of the washing of the feet, where it is explicitly shown that the teacher, the Lord, acts as a deacon, and wants those who follow him to be deacons, and carry out this ministry for humanity to the point that they even help us wash the dirty feet of the people entrusted to our care. This dimension seems to be one of paramount importance.”

Ordination to the diaconate is “the beginning of an ordained servanthood that must remain visible throughout the rest of your lives,” Bishop Gainer told the men. “If your diaconal ordination is only seen as a progression towards something else, and the diaconal dimension does not remain manifest throughout the rest of your lives, you may be ordained priests or even someday ordained bishops, but you will not be good priests or good bishops. Servanthood modeled on the life of Christ the Servant must remain an essential part of who you are.”

Eager to Serve